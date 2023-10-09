Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 PGDAC Round 3 Document Verification Last Date, Check List of Documents Here

Bihar NEET PG Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will close the Bihat NEET PG counselling round 3 document verification process for the Postgraduate Diploma in Aesthetic Dentistry Counselling (PGDAC) today, October 9, 2023. Students allotted seats in the third round counselling can download their allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges for document verification.

The Bihar NEET PG counselling round 3 allotment result is available on the official website - bcece.admissions.nic.in. To check the allotment result students are required to visit the website and log in using the PGDAC ID and password. Candidates allotted seats are advised to carry all original documents and photocopies with them for admissions.

Steps to Download Bihar NEET PG Allotment Letter

The Bihar NEET PG counselling round 3 PGDAC allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates allotted seats can download the allotment letter for admission through the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the PGDAC counselling link

Step 3: Click on the allotment result and log in using the id and password

Step 4: Click and download the allotment letter

Documents Required for Bihar NEET PG Admissions

Candidates allotted seats in the third round counselling can check below the list of documents required for admission.

NEET PG 2023 admit card

NEET PG scorecard

BDS passing certificate

Semester mark sheets

Category/ caste certificate

College leaving certificate

Residential certificate

EWS certificate

Internship certificate

Along with all the required documents, students must carry with them six copies of passport-size photographs and copies of the filled application form. The photographs must be the same as uploaded on the application form. Candidates are also required to carry with them a hard copy of their application form.

