Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will close the Bihar NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round application window tomorrow, November 8, 2023. The registration link will be available until 10 am. BCECEB commenced the application process for the stray vacancy round on November 6, 2023.

Bihar NEET UG special stray vacancy round is conducted for the admissions to the MBBS seats vacant after the previous counselling rounds. As per the schedule available, the last date for submission of fees and application is November 11, 2023. The special stray vacancy round rank card / merit list and counselling programme will be announced on November 9, 2023. Candidates can complete the choice filling process between November 10 and 11, 2023 and the provisional seat allotment result will be announced on November 13, 2023

Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling registration link is available on the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. A direct link for students to submit the applications is also provided below.

Bihar NEET UG Stray Vacancy Registration - Click Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration

Bihar NEET UG Counselling stray vacancy round registration and application link is available on the official counselling portal. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to register and apply for the Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy round allotment.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB

Step 2: Click on the Bihar NEET UG counselling link

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the stray vacancy application

Step 5: Submit the registration fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

Bihar NEET UG special stray vacancy round registration fee has to be submitted online. Canddiates can submit the applications via credit/ debit card or via net banking facilities.

