Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule, Choice Filling Begin at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has revised the schedule for the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025, round 2. Candidates interested in participating in the second round of counselling can now enter their choices for the allotment round from today, September 15, 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the second round of counselling and wish to rearrange their choices as per the increased MBBS and BDS seats can now visit the official website to make the changes. The last date to complete the choice locking for round 2 allotment is September 18, 2025.
Bihar NEET UG round 2 Revised Schedule - Click Here
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule
Bihar NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 revised schedule is available on the official website. Candidates can check the revised dates below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Starting Date of online Choice filling for seat
|
September 15, 2025
|
Last date of online Choice filling for seat allotment and locking (2nd Round)
|
September 18, 2025
|
Round-2 provisional Seat Allotment and Related Programme
|
To be published later
Bihar NEET UG Round 2 Choice Filling -Click Here
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling
The link for students to enter the choices for the second round of counselling is available on the official counselling portal. Follow the steps provided to complete the choice filling and locking process
Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB
Step 2: Click on the UGMAC 2025 link
Step 3: Login with credentials
Step 4: Click on choice filling link
Step 5: Enter the choices/ rearrange
Step 6: Lock the choices entered
Step 7: Save and click on submit
