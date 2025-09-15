Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule, Choice Filling Begin at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has revised the schedule for the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025, round 2. Candidates interested in participating in the second round of counselling can now enter their choices for the allotment round from today, September 15, 2025.

Candidates who have registered for the second round of counselling and wish to rearrange their choices as per the increased MBBS and BDS seats can now visit the official website to make the changes. The last date to complete the choice locking for round 2 allotment is September 18, 2025.

Bihar NEET UG round 2 Revised Schedule - Click Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule

Bihar NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 revised schedule is available on the official website. Candidates can check the revised dates below