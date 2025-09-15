Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule, Choice Filling Begin at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
BCECEB has issued the revised schedule for round 2 of UG counselling. Candidates can submit/ rearrancge choices for round 2 as per increased seats until September 18. Check updates here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has revised the schedule for the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025, round 2. Candidates interested in participating in the second round of counselling can now enter their choices for the allotment round from today, September 15, 2025. 

Candidates who have registered for the second round of counselling and wish to rearrange their choices as per the increased MBBS and BDS seats can now visit the official website to make the changes. The last date to complete the choice locking for round 2 allotment is September 18, 2025. 

Bihar NEET UG round 2 Revised Schedule - Click Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule

Bihar NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 revised schedule is available on the official website. Candidates can check the revised dates below

Events

Dates

Starting Date of online Choice filling for seat

September 15, 2025

Last date of online Choice filling for seat allotment and locking (2nd Round)

September 18, 2025

Round-2 provisional Seat Allotment and Related Programme

To be published later

Bihar NEET UG Round 2 Choice Filling -Click Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling

The link for students to enter the choices for the second round of counselling is available on the official counselling portal. Follow the steps provided to complete the choice filling and locking process

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB

Step 2: Click on the UGMAC 2025 link

Step 3: Login with credentials

Step 4: Click on choice filling link

Step 5: Enter the choices/ rearrange

Step 6: Lock the choices entered

Step 7: Save and click on submit

 

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Closed, Allotment Result on September 17 at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

