Bihar NEET UG merit list 2023 to release today, download UGMAC rank card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Merit List 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will be releasing the merit list of Bihar NEET UG today - August 7, 2023. Candidates can check their BCECE rank card for admission into MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The merit list is released based on the NEET score and details provided by the candidates during registration.

A separate Bihar UGMAC merit list is released for each counselling round. Candidates included in the merit list will be eligible to participate in the counselling rounds. They will have to fill preference of choice for college and course. Choices for seat allotment can be filled from August 9, 2023.

Bihar UGMAC Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the BCECEB counselling dates below:

Events Dates Bihar NEET UG counselling rank card August 7, 2023 Choice filling for seat allotment August 9, 2023

How to Download Bihar UGMAC Rank Card 2023?

The Bihar NEET merit list can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates can check below the steps to know how to download rank card:

Step 1: Go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: download BCECE UGMAC merit list

Step 3: A merit list pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Find roll number and NEET state rank

Step 5: Download the merit list PDF and save it for future use

Bihar NEET UG Merit List 2023

The merit list for Bihar NEET will have information like UGMAC ID, NEET score, category, date and time of seat allotment etc. Candidates whose names will be mentioned in the rank card will have to fill out their choices on August 9, 2023.

BCECEB will conduct 4 rounds of counselling for the allotment of seats. After seat allotment, candidates have to report to their respective allotted colleges for document verification. They have to carry their allotment letter and original certificates to complete admission formalities.

