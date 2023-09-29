Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Starts at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has opened the registration window for Bihar Paramedical and Paramedical matric counselling. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The authorities have also opened the choice filling window along with the registrations. Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 is conducted for candidates willing to take admission to Paramedical courses (PM/PMM) in various colleges in Bihar.

Bihar Paramedical Counselling Official Notice- Click Here (PDF File)

Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 Apply Online- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is mentioned below:

Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 Registration Click Here Bihar Paramedical Matric Counselling Registration Click Here

How to Apply for Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023?

Eligible candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Online Counselling Portal of DCECE[PMM]-2023 link

Step 3: Now, choose Bihar Paramedical/ Paramedical Matric registration link

Step 4: Complete registration and login

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload documents

Step 6: Pay required fee and submit the form

Documents Required for Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory documents below:

Class 10 Marksheet

Class 12 Marksheet

DCECE 2023 Application form

DCECE 2023 Admit Card

DCECE (PE)-2023 Rank Card

Valid ID Proof

Provisional Allotment Order

Domicile certificate

Character certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Economical Weaker Section certificate (if applicable)

