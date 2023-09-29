Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Starts at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has opened the registration window for Bihar Paramedical and Paramedical matric counselling. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The authorities have also opened the choice filling window along with the registrations. Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 is conducted for candidates willing to take admission to Paramedical courses (PM/PMM) in various colleges in Bihar.
Bihar Paramedical Counselling Official Notice- Click Here (PDF File)
Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 Apply Online- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to apply is mentioned below:
|
Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 Registration
|
Bihar Paramedical Matric Counselling Registration
How to Apply for Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023?
Eligible candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Online Counselling Portal of DCECE[PMM]-2023 link
Step 3: Now, choose Bihar Paramedical/ Paramedical Matric registration link
Step 4: Complete registration and login
Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload documents
Step 6: Pay required fee and submit the form
Documents Required for Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory documents below:
- Class 10 Marksheet
- Class 12 Marksheet
- DCECE 2023 Application form
- DCECE 2023 Admit Card
- DCECE (PE)-2023 Rank Card
- Valid ID Proof
- Provisional Allotment Order
- Domicile certificate
- Character certificate
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Economical Weaker Section certificate (if applicable)
