Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Starts at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 registrations for round 1 begin at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply before the last date. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 29, 2023 18:59 IST
Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has opened the registration window for Bihar Paramedical and Paramedical matric counselling. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The authorities have also opened the choice filling window along with the registrations. Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 is conducted for candidates willing to take admission to Paramedical courses (PM/PMM) in various colleges in Bihar.

Bihar Paramedical Counselling Official Notice- Click Here (PDF File)

Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 Apply Online- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is mentioned below:

Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 Registration

Click Here

Bihar Paramedical Matric Counselling Registration

Click Here

How to Apply for Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023?

Eligible candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Online Counselling Portal of DCECE[PMM]-2023 link

Step 3: Now, choose Bihar Paramedical/ Paramedical Matric registration link

Step 4: Complete registration and login

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload documents

Step 6: Pay required fee and submit the form

Documents Required for Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory documents below:

  • Class 10 Marksheet
  • Class 12 Marksheet
  • DCECE 2023 Application form 
  • DCECE 2023 Admit Card 
  • DCECE (PE)-2023 Rank Card 
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Provisional Allotment Order
  • Domicile certificate
  • Character certificate
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Economical Weaker Section certificate (if applicable)

