Bihar School Holiday List 2023 Released, Check Dates Here

    Updated: Dec 20, 2022 13:29 IST
    Bihar School Holiday List 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the holiday list 2023 for the state schools. As per the list, there are a total of 121 holidays, out of which, 53 are Sundays. The Bihar schools will remain closed for all classes on holidays. However, the schools can postpone the holidays in case of exams or special arrangements. Apart from this, summer and winter vacations will be given as per the fixed schedule.

    The Bihar Board has already released the BSEB Board Exam 2023 Datesheet. As per the date sheet released, the Class 12th board exam will start on February 1, 2023, and continue till February 11, 2023, while the Class 10th board exams will begin on February 14, 2023, and continue till February 22, 2023.

    Bihar School Holiday List  2023 

    Date

    Festival

    January 26 

    Republic Day

    February 5 

    Mohd. Hazrat Ali's Birthday

    February 18

    Mahashivaratri

    March 7 

    Holika Dahan 

    March 8 

    Holi

    March 30 

    Ram Navami 

    April 04 

    Mahavir Jayanti 

    April 07 

    Good Friday,

    April 14 

    Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Birthday 

    April 22 

    Eid ul Fitr 

    May 05 

    Buddha Purnima 

    June 29 

    Bakrid 

    July 29 

    Muharram 

    August 15 

    Independence Day

    August 31 

    Rakshabandhan 

    September 07 

    Janmashtami 

    September 28 

    Barawafat

    October 02 

    Gandhi Jayanti

    October 23 

    Mahanavami 

    October 24

    Vijayadashami 

    November 12 

    Diwali

    November 13 

    Govardhan Puja 

    November 15 

    Bhai Duj / Chitragupt Jayanti

    November 27 

    Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima 

    December 25 

    Christmas 

    Bihar Board Releases Dummy Admit Card 2023

    The Bihar board has recently released the dummy admit cards for the class 10th and class 12th board exams for the academic session 2022-23. If the dummy admit card contains any error, students can request corrections from the authorities. The dummy admit cards for classes 10th and 12th are available online as well as in their respective schools.

