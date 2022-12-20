Bihar School Holiday List 2023 Released, Check Dates Here

Bihar School Holiday List 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the holiday list 2023 for the state schools. As per the list, there are a total of 121 holidays, out of which, 53 are Sundays. The Bihar schools will remain closed for all classes on holidays. However, the schools can postpone the holidays in case of exams or special arrangements. Apart from this, summer and winter vacations will be given as per the fixed schedule.

The Bihar Board has already released the BSEB Board Exam 2023 Datesheet. As per the date sheet released, the Class 12th board exam will start on February 1, 2023, and continue till February 11, 2023, while the Class 10th board exams will begin on February 14, 2023, and continue till February 22, 2023.

Bihar School Holiday List 2023

Date Festival January 26 Republic Day February 5 Mohd. Hazrat Ali's Birthday February 18 Mahashivaratri March 7 Holika Dahan March 8 Holi March 30 Ram Navami April 04 Mahavir Jayanti April 07 Good Friday, April 14 Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Birthday April 22 Eid ul Fitr May 05 Buddha Purnima June 29 Bakrid July 29 Muharram August 15 Independence Day August 31 Rakshabandhan September 07 Janmashtami September 28 Barawafat October 02 Gandhi Jayanti October 23 Mahanavami October 24 Vijayadashami November 12 Diwali November 13 Govardhan Puja November 15 Bhai Duj / Chitragupt Jayanti November 27 Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima December 25 Christmas

Bihar Board Releases Dummy Admit Card 2023

The Bihar board has recently released the dummy admit cards for the class 10th and class 12th board exams for the academic session 2022-23. If the dummy admit card contains any error, students can request corrections from the authorities. The dummy admit cards for classes 10th and 12th are available online as well as in their respective schools.

