BITSAT 2022 Dates Revised, Know BITSAT New Exam Dates for Session1 and 2 Here

BITSAT 2022 Exam Dates Revised: As per the latest update, BITSAT 2022 Exam dates have been changed by the exam conducting institute. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has revised the exam schedule for its entrance test BITSAT 2022 and postponed the exams by nearly a month for session 1 and session 2. BITSAT 2022 session 1 will be held from 2nd to 9th July while session 2 will be held from 3rd to 7th August. To confirm the change in the BITSAT 2022 Exam Dates, the exam authority has also issued an update on its website - bitsadmission.com. Currently, the application process is underway for BITSAT 2022 exam and candidates can apply for the same until 10th June 2022.

What are BITSAT 2022 Exam Dates?

As per the original schedule released earlier, the BITSAT 2022 exam was to be held in two sessions i.e., 1st Session being held on 20th to 26th June 2022 whereas the 2nd session was scheduled to be held from 22nd to 26th July 2022. However, these dates have been changed and BITSAT 2022 Exam Postponed to July and August months, respectively. The revised exam dates for 1st and 2nd sessions of BITSAT 2022 are listed in the table below:

BITSAT 2022 Exam Date Revised Session Old Exam Date New Exam Date BITSAT 2022 Session 1 20th to 26th June 2022 2nd to 9th July 2022 BITSAT 2022 Session 2 22nd to 26th July 2022 3rd to 7th August 2022

BITSAT 2022 Exam Pattern Explained

With BITSAT 2022 exam dates being pushed back, candidates will now have some more additional time available for them to prepare for the upcoming exam. However, the first and most important step in doing so is to understand the exam pattern and align your preparation strategy in accordance with it. In line with this, the BITSAT 2022 exam pattern is given in the table below and students are advised to study the same carefully before starting their preparation.

BITSAT 2022 exam consists of 4 parts/sections i.e., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics / Biology for BPharm candidates as well as the English and Logical Reasoning section as well. The first three sections i.e., Physics, Chemistry and English +LR, consist of 30 questions each, while the Mathematics / Biology section consists of 40 questions. All questions will be in MCQ format with 4 answer options.

Part Subject No. of Questions I Physics 30 II Chemistry 30 III a. English Proficiency 10 b. Logical Reasoning 20 IV Mathematics/Biology (for B.Pharm) 40 TOTAL 130

In terms of the marking scheme, the institute has adopted +3 marks for each correct answer and -1 mark for each incorrect answer. No marks would be awarded or deducted for non-attempted questions.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Tie-Breaking Policy Revised, Age and Application Number To Be Considered