BITSAT 2023 Registration Closes Today, Check Documents Required Here

BITSAT 2023: The Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS) will close the admission application process for its BITSAT 2023 examination today, April 9, in online mode. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can register themselves through the official website- bitsadmission.com.

As per the official notification, the last date to submit the online applications is April 9, 2023, till 5 pm. Candidates who are wishing to apply for the BITSAT exam to get admission into the first year of Integrated programmes including B.E., M.Sc, B.Pharm, etc are advised to register before the deadline.

As per the recent updates, the examination authority will conduct the entrance exam in two sessions, the BITSAT session 1 exams will be conducted from May 22 to 26, 2023, and session 2 examinations will start from June 18 to 22, 2023.

Documents required for BITSAT registrations 2023

Candidates who are interested in applying for BITSAT exam 2023 are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them before submitting the registration form.

Scanned copy of candidate’s photograph

Scanned copy of candidate’s signature

How to apply for BITSAT 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the BITSAT exams can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit BITS Pilani’s official website i.e. bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the BITSAT 2023 direct application link available on the screen

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details as asked in the application form

Step 4: Upload all the valid documents as mentioned in the prescribed format

Step 5: Cross-check all the details in the application form and then click on the submit button

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and take a few printouts for future use

