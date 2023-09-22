BSAEU MEd Result 2023 Out on bsaeu.in; Download Merit List Here

BSAEU MEd Result 2023: Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) has released the Master of Education, M.Ed entrance exam results today: September 22, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the test can check out the results on the official website: bsaeu.in by entering the login credentials.

Apart from the BSAEU MEd result 2023, the authorities have also released the merit list. Meanwhile, the MEd counselling date 2023 has also been deferred to September 26, 2023, due to the state holiday being declared on September 25.

BSAEU MEd Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

How to Check BSAEU MEd Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bsaeu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: BSAEU MEd entrance exam result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View the result and download it

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

In the meantime, the university has informed all concerned principals of BSABU-affiliated colleges that filling out examination forms, paying examination fees, issuing admit cards, and submitting marks for MEd 4th Semester Regular and Supplementary II examinees will be done online portal [for the session 2020-22]. Candidates should be aware that their password and user ID will not change.

