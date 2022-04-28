BSE Odisha 10th Exam Date 2022 Changed, Check Odisha Matric Exam Revised Schedule Here

BSE Odisha 10th Exam Date 2022 Revised: In the light of the intense heatwave sweeping across North and Eastern India, academic activities in Odisha are getting impacted. With several students reporting ill and suffering from dehydration, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has decided to reschedule the Class 10 Board exam dates and reschedule all the papers which were to be held in the afternoon session to the morning session. Along with BSE Odisha, this has also been implemented by the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSCE) and Madhyama Exams will also be rescheduled accordingly.

News Confirmed by BSE Odisha President

The news about rescheduling of exam dates and dropping of afternoon session for Matric Exam has been confirmed by BSE Odisha President Ramashis Hazra. Speaking to media persons, Mr Hazra said that SOSCE and Madhyama examinations which were to begin from 2nd and 4th May from 11:30 AM will now be held from 9th and 10th May in the early morning shift from 8 AM onwards. At the same time, the board has mentioned that there won’t be any change in the schedule of the High School Certificate (HSC) examination which are scheduled to commence from 29th April 2022.

Exam Type Date Timings HSC / Class 10 Exam 29th April 8 AM to 10 AM Madhyama Exams 9th and 9th May 8 AM to 10 AM SOSCE Exams 9th and 9th May 8 AM to 10 AM

BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights

According to the details shared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, the Odisha Matric Exam 2022 are scheduled to begin from 29th April from Morning 8 AM to 10 AM. In total, a 5.85 lakh students will be appearing for the BSE Odisha 10th Exam 2022. The board has setup a total of 3303 exam centres for the upcoming exams and assigned over 35000 teachers who would be on exam-duty to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exams. All exam centres where BSE Odisha Class 10 Exam 2022 are scheduled to take place, have been equipped with CCTV surveillance systems

With zero tolerance for cheating and malpractices, the board has also setup 38 special squads and 65 flying squads, as confirmed by School Education Minister SR Dash. In addition to this, Mr Dash also added that no one, including staff members will be allowed to enter the examination hall with a mobile phones. In the light of the heatwave, the power distribution companies have also been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the exam centres. Authorities concerned have been asked to make provisions for supplying drinking water in all places.

Also Read: BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2022: Odisha Class 10 Exam Afternoon/Second Shift Cancelled, All Papers in Morning