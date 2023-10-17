BSEB DElEd 2023 Session Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here To Download Scorecard

Bihar DElEd Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education Exam (DElEd) 2023 results. The result link is now available on the official website of the Bihar board. Candidates who have appeared for the DElEd examinations conducted from June 5 to 15, 2023 can visit the official website of the board to check their results.

To check the Bihar DElEd result and download the scorecard students are required to visit the website and enter their application ID and date of birth in the login link. The scorecard will be displayed which can be used for further admission purposes.

The board has also announced the statistics of the performance of the students in the DElEd exam. According to the numbers provided by officials, a total of 1,39,141 candidates appeared for the DElEd exams out of which 1,17,037 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage of the students in the Bihar DElEd exam 2023 is 84.11%

Bihar DElEd Scorecard 2023 Direct link - Click Here

Steps to Check Bihar DElEd Result 2023

The scorecard of the Bihar DElEd exam is available on the official website of the board. Candidates eagerly waiting for the announcement of the DElEd exam can visit the official website or follow the below-given steps to check their results and download the scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the Bihar DElEd view/ print scorecard link

Step 3: Login using the application ID and date of birth

Step 4: The DElEd scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Bihar DElEd scorecard for further reference

