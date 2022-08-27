Calcutta University Result 2022 (OUT): Check Calcutta University BA, BSc Semester VI Results at wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University Result 2022 (OUT): Calcutta University has declared the CU BA/B.Sc Semester- VI (Honours/ General/ Major) Exam Result today - 27th August 2022. The official update shared by the University of Calcutta Examination Department confirmed that the CU Results for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) sixth semester programmes. Candidates can check Calcutta University Semester Results 2022 online by visiting the official result portal - wbresults.nic.in. To help students get quick and easy access to the Calcutta University Results 2022, candidates can also click on the link provided below:

Check Calcutta University Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Collection of Official Marksheets from 31st August

For now, the Calcutta University has declared the BA and BSc Semester VI results only online in the form of digital scorecard. Following the formal declaration, students will also be provided with official marksheets from their respective colleges, from where they had registered for the exam. As per the official notice, college representatives have been asked to collect Calcutta University Semester Result 2022 marksheets after 1:30 PM from the university office. Students can collect the same from their respective colleges from 31st August 2022 onwards.

How to check Calcutta University Result 2022 online?

In order to convenient access to Calcutta University Result 2022 for BA and BSc students of Semester 6, the university declared the results online on the official result portal of the state. Students need to visit official website - wbresults.nic.in to check their individual results. After reaching the website, candidates will find a link for “B.A./B.Sc.Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022 (Under CBCS)” and clicking on it will take the students to the next page where result checking window is available with input field. On this page, candidates are advised to Enter their Exam Roll Number and Security Captcha Code to check and access the result. In response, Calcutta University BA/BSc Result 2022 for Semester VI will be displayed on the screen. From here, candidates can download the scorecard in PDF format or take printout of the same for future reference.

