Calcutta University Result 2022 Declared: Check BA, BSc and BCom Semester Result at wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University Result 2022: Candidates can check Calcutta University result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com courses by using their roll number and captcha code on the official portal at wbresults.nic.in. Calcutta University has announced results for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) and B.Com. Semester-I(Honours/General/Major) courses. Students can check the direct link for Calcutta University result from the official website. The Semester I examination was conducted in February-March 2023.

Calcutta University Result Latest Updates & News: BA, BSc, BCom, 1st Semester Result Declared

Check here the direct link for CU Result 2023 for 1st semester examinations.

Events Result Download Link Calcutta University Examinations 1st Sem Results Direct Link B.A./B.Sc.Semester-I Result 2022 (Under CBCS) Direct Link B.Com.Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Result 2022 Direct Link

Calcutta University Result 2022: How to Download CU Result?

All those students who have appeared for the 1st sem examination can now check their results by visiting the official website - wbresults.nic.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download Calcutta University semester result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Check the Examination Section from the home page

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the course for which students wish to access the result

Step 4: Now, log in using roll number and captcha code

Step 5: Calcutta University result for Semester 1 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the marksheet and save it

Step 7: Take a printout of the results for future reference

Calcutta University UG Examination 2022 Details

They can check below the important highlights of Calcutta University:

University Calcutta University Examination Calcutta University UG Sem 1 Examination Courses BA, BSc and BCom Date of Examination February-March 2023 Osmania University Result Release Date June 28, 2023 (OUT) Official Website wbresults.nic.in

