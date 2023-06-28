Calcutta University Result 2022 Declared: Check BA, BSc and BCom Semester Result at wbresults.nic.in

  1. Home
Calcutta University Result 2022: Candidates can download their Calcutta University result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com courses by using their roll number and captcha code on the official portal at wbresults.nic.in. Get direct link here 

Calcutta University Result 2022: Candidates can check Calcutta University result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com courses by using their roll number and captcha code on the official portal at wbresults.nic.in. Calcutta University has announced results for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) and B.Com. Semester-I(Honours/General/Major) courses. Students can check the direct link for Calcutta University result from the official website. The Semester I examination was conducted in February-March 2023. 

Check here the direct link for CU Result  2023 for 1st semester examinations. 

Events 

Result Download Link

Calcutta University Examinations 1st Sem Results

Direct Link 

B.A./B.Sc.Semester-I Result 2022 (Under CBCS)

Direct Link 

B.Com.Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Result 2022

Direct Link 

Calcutta University Result 2022: How to Download CU Result? 

All those students who have appeared for the 1st sem examination can now check their results by visiting the official website - wbresults.nic.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download Calcutta University semester result: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Check the Examination Section from the home page

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the course for which students wish to access the result

Step 4: Now, log in using roll number and captcha code 

Step 5: Calcutta University result for Semester 1 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the marksheet  and save it

Step 7: Take a printout of the results for future reference

Calcutta University UG Examination 2022 Details

They can check below the important highlights of Calcutta University: 

University

Calcutta University

Examination

Calcutta University UG Sem 1 Examination 

Courses

BA, BSc and BCom

Date of Examination

February-March 2023

Osmania University Result Release Date

June 28, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

wbresults.nic.in

