Calcutta University Result 2022 Declared: Check BA, BSc and BCom Semester Result at wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University Result 2022: Candidates can check Calcutta University result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com courses by using their roll number and captcha code on the official portal at wbresults.nic.in. Calcutta University has announced results for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) and B.Com. Semester-I(Honours/General/Major) courses. Students can check the direct link for Calcutta University result from the official website. The Semester I examination was conducted in February-March 2023.
Calcutta University Result Latest Updates & News: BA, BSc, BCom, 1st Semester Result Declared
Check here the direct link for CU Result 2023 for 1st semester examinations.
Events
Result Download Link
Calcutta University Examinations 1st Sem Results
B.A./B.Sc.Semester-I Result 2022 (Under CBCS)
B.Com.Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Result 2022
Calcutta University Result 2022: How to Download CU Result?
All those students who have appeared for the 1st sem examination can now check their results by visiting the official website - wbresults.nic.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download Calcutta University semester result:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Check the Examination Section from the home page
Step 3: A new page will open, click on the course for which students wish to access the result
Step 4: Now, log in using roll number and captcha code
Step 5: Calcutta University result for Semester 1 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the marksheet and save it
Step 7: Take a printout of the results for future reference
Calcutta University UG Examination 2022 Details
They can check below the important highlights of Calcutta University:
|
University
|
Calcutta University
|
Examination
|
Calcutta University UG Sem 1 Examination
|
Courses
|
BA, BSc and BCom
|
Date of Examination
|
February-March 2023
|
Osmania University Result Release Date
|
June 28, 2023 (OUT)
|
Official Website
|
wbresults.nic.in
