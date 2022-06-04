Calcutta University Semester Exam 2022 to be held in Offline Mode, Get Complete Details Here

Calcutta University Semester Exam 2022 in Offline Mode: Putting rumours and speculations about Calcutta University Semester Exam 2022, the university administration has made a very important announcement. For 2022 session, all upcoming semester exams for Calcutta University will be held in offline mode i.e., pen and paper mode. The announcement was made by the university on 3rd June 2022 - Friday and has given much needed clarity to the students regarding the upcoming exams.

News Confirmed by Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor

To put an end to the vicious cycle of rumours, the news about CU Semester Exams 2022 being held in offline mode has been confirmed by the university chancellor. Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee informed media that "Today Calcutta University Syndicate members unanimously accepted the recommendations of the members of all Faculty Councils, the chairpersons of all Undergraduate Boards of Studies and opinions of most of the Principals to conduct the upcoming even semester examinations in offline mode."

Offline Exams Despite Students Protest

The decision to hold Calcutta University Semester Exam 2022 in offline mode comes in contrary to the demands put forth by the students’ group of the university. Several students from Calcutta University have been demanding online exam for the upcoming semester assessment as all classes for the last semester were held in online mode. In fact, in May, some student groups had also held on-campus protests demanding offline exams. Following the protests, the university had appointed an expert committee to assess the issue and announce final decision about the mode in which semester exams are to be held. After taking inputs from College Principals, the committee has favoured holding the semester exams in offline mode.

Colleges Directed to Complete Syllabus for Offline Exams

Following the decision to hold Calcutta University Semester Exams 2022 in offline mode, the university has directed all the colleges to complete the syllabus for offline exams in time. The university has asked college principals to organize extra classes to complete the syllabus so that students are prepared enough for the upcoming exams that are to be held in offline mode. In the meanwhile, the university officials are also working on a datesheet for the upcoming semester exams which will be released soon. Students are advised to stay in touch with the university website to get latest updates related to Calcutta University Semester Exam 2022.

