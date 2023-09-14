Calicut University 3rd Sem Result 2023 Declared at uoc.ac.in; Download UOC Mark Sheet Here

  1. Home
Calicut University 3rd Sem Result 2023 has been announced on the official website: uoc.ac.in. Students who appeared in the exams can check out results by entering login details.

Updated: Sep 14, 2023 13:44 IST
Calicut University 3rd Sem Results

Calicut University 3rd Sem Result 2023: The University of Calicut has released the third-semester results for various undergraduate courses. Students who appeared in BA, BSc, BCA, BBA, BCom, etc. exams can check out the results on the official website: uoc.ac.in by entering the login information. The authorities have published results for regular, supplementary, and improvement exams.

Apart from them, Calicut University Results have also been announced for 1st semester MBA regular examination. The university has released all these results on September 13, 2023. Candidates can access their online mark sheets via the official website of CU. 

Calicut University 3rd Sem Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

Course Name

Result Link

B.Sc/BCA (Regular/Supplementary/ Improvement)- 3rd Sem

Click Here

BA/BSW/BFT/BVC/BA Afsal Ul Ulama (Regular/ Supplementary/ Improvement)- 3rd Sem

Click Here

B.Sc/BCA (Supplementary/ Improvement)- 3rd Sem

Click Here

BA/BSW/BFT/BVC/BA Afsal Ul Ulama (Supplementary/ Improvement)- 3rd Sem

Click Here

B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement- 3rd Sem

Click Here

B.Com/B.B.A Supplementary/Improvement Examination- 3rd Sem

Click Here

How to Check Calicut University 3rd Sem Results 2023?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the preferred course link

Step 3: Submit the registration number

Step 4: Calicut University 3rd Sem Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on Calicut University 3rd Sem Result 2023

Check out the mandatory information that will be mentioned on Calicut University Results below:

Exam Name

Semester

Programme

Registration number

Name of the candidate

Course name

Course code

Credits scored 

Internal marks

External marks

Total marks

Grade points

SGPA

Status (pass/fail)

