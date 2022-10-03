Calicut University Result 2022: 2nd Semester Results Declared at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University 2nd Semester Result 2022: Calicut University has released the 2nd Semester Results for Undergraduate degree programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the Calicut university second-semester examinations can visit the official website of the university to check the results.

The university has released the results for the Regular/ Supplementary and Improvement examinations. To check the Calicut University 2nd Semester Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the Caliclu University Registration Number and Password in the result link provided. Candidates can also check the 2nd-semester results through the direct link provided here.

Calicut University Result 2022 - Direct Link

When checking the Calicut University 2nd Semester Results 2022 candidates need to cross-check the details given in the online mark sheet. It must be noted that the university will be releasing the original certificates for the students shortly. The original certificates will be available at the respective colleges.

How to check Calicut University Results 2022

The Calicut University 2nd Semester Results 2022 is available for download on the official website. To check the results students need to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link provided. Candidates can also find here the steps to check the Calicut University 2nd Semester Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Calicut University official website

Step 2: Click on the Result link available under Pareeksha Bhavan

Step 3: Scroll through the result links mentioned on the website

Step 4: Click on the subject link and enter the registration number and password in the link provided

Step 5: Download the Calicut University Semester Result for further reference

What details are given on the Calucly University Result sheet

The Calicut University 2nd Semester Result sheet will include the following details

Name and Roll Number of the students

Name of the examination

Marks secured in internal exam

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks secured

Minimum marks required

Grade secured

Qualifying status of candidate

