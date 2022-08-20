Calicut University UGCAP 2022: 2nd Allotment List Released at admission.uoc.ac.in, Check List of Documents Required Here

Calicut University UGCAP 2022 Allotment List (OUT): Calicut University has released the CU UGCAP 2022 2nd Allotment List has been released for the undergraduate admissions. As per the details shared by the university, candidates who applied under UGCAP 2022 for Calicut University UG Admissions will be able to check their selection status online via the official website. Candidates need to log onto the portal - admission.uoc.ac.in to check the allotment list and selection status for Calicut University UGCAP 2022. Alternatively, a direct link to check and access the same has been placed below:

Check Calicut University UGCAP 2022 Allotment List - Direct Link (Available Now)

Confirm Admissions by 25th August

Along with the declaration of Calicut University UGCAP 2022 Allotment List for 2nd Round, the university has also notified the admission timeline for the undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Calicut University UGCAP 2022 2nd Allotment List, will be required to confirm their admission by 25th August 2022. As per the notice, candidates should note that the payment link for students will be available until till 3 PM. To confirm their admissions, candidates need to pay Rs 480/- for admission, while SC, ST, OBC, OEC categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 115/-.

Calicut University Second Allotment – List of documents needed

With the 2nd allotment list for Calicut University UG Admissions 2022 already out, it is important for selected candidates to be aware of the documents that would be required to confirm their admission. The same has been mentioned below to help you complete the confirmation of admission process much easily:

Class 12 / Plus Two Marksheet and Passing Certificate

Govt Approved ID Card including Aadhaar or Voters ID

Class 10 / SSLC Result 2022

EWS Certificate, Caste Certificate, Transfer Certificate, if applicable

Candidates must report to the respective colleges for their admissions and submit their documents before 25th August 2022 to confirm the admission.

