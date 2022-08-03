CAT 2022 Registrations Begin Today at iimcat.ac.in, Know Details and Documents Required Here

CAT 2022 Registration Begins: IIM CAT 2022 Application and Registration Process will officially begin from today. As per the official notification released by IIM Bangalore, the Common Admission Test 2022 Application process will begin today - 3rd August 2022. The CAT 2022 Application process will officially begin from 10 AM in the morning and will be available online via the official website - iimcat.ac.in. MBA aspirants who want to appear for the CAT 2022 Exam will be able to complete the online application process easily. To help them do so, the detailed procedure regarding How to apply for CAT 2022 Exam along with list of details and documents required has been given below.

CAT 2022 Application Form - Details and Documents Required

With CAT 2022 application process beginning from today - 3rd August, it is important for aspirants to be aware of the documents and details required to complete the registration process. To complete CAT 2022 application form, candidates will be required to provide their personal, academic and contact details on the website to complete the registration process. The details and documents required for Cat 2022 application form are listed below:

Contact Details: Candidates will be required to submit their Phone Number and Email ID while registering for the CAT 2022 via exam portal - iimcat.ac.in. These will be used as your valid credentials and all communication related to CAT 2022 exam will be sent to you on the same.

School Marksheet and Passing Certificates : Candidates need to keep Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Marksheets along with Passing Certificates ready before they start applying for the CAT 2022 Exam.

Graduation Marksheets and Passing Certificate : On similar lines, candidates are also required to keep their graduation marksheet and certificate ready in advance to complete the application process easily.

Personal Details : To complete the CAT 2022 application form, candidates are also required to submit a valid address proof, date of birth proof and Address validation proof.

: To complete the CAT 2022 application form, candidates are also required to submit a valid address proof, date of birth proof and Address validation proof. Caste/PwD Certificate: Candidates who fall under Reserved Categories will also need to submit their Caste Certificates and PwD Category Certificate, as applicable.

How to fill for CAT 2022 Application Form?

CAT 2022 application form will be released by the exam authority online and made available to the candidates via the exam portal - iimcat.ac.in. To complete the application process, candidates need to follow the simple step-wise process listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Locate and click on link for CAT 2022 Registration Form

Step 3: Register yourself on the website by providing basic details

Step 4: Log onto the website using your registered credentials

Step 5: Fill the CAT 2022 application form displayed on the screen

Step 6: Upload the supporting documents and certificates as applicable

Step 7: Pay the requisite application form as applicable according to your category

Step 8: Submit the CAT 2022 application form on the website

Step 9: Download confirmation and take printout of the same for future reference

Candidates should note that the CAT 2022 application fee has been hiked to Rs 2300/- for General/Unreserved Category Candidates, while the same for SC, ST, and OBC candidates remain at Rs 1150/-.

