CAT 2022 Toppers List: 11 Candidates Secure 100 Percentile, Check Statistics Here

CAT 2022 Toppers List: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 results today - December 21, 2022. Candidates can download their CAT scorecard at iimcat.ac.in. They will have to use their user ID and password to download CAT 2022 result. As per media reports, around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the CAT, out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates.

According to official data, a total of 11 male candidates have scored 100 percentile in the CAT 2022. The candidates belong to states including Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 11 male candidates who topped the management entrance exam, 10 are non-engineers.

CAT 2022 Scorecard - Direct Link (Available Now)

CAT 2022 Toppers

Overall Percentile Total Numbers Total Gender numbers 100 percentiles 11 All Males 99.99 percentiles 22 Male - 21 Female - 1 99.98 percentiles 22 Male - 19 Female - 3

CAT Percentile Score Statistics

As per reports, As many as 11 candidates sedured 100 percentile in the CAT 2022 of which all are male candidates. Meanwhile, 22 candidates, 21 male and 1 female scored 99.9 percentile and 22 candidates secured 99.98 percentile out of which 19 are male and 3 are female candidates. As soon as more detailed are released about CAT 2022 toppers, the same will be updated here. A total of 90 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes.

No Girl Toppers in CAT 2022 Result

As per media reports, this is the fifth year in a row when no female candidate managed to score 100 percentile in the CAT exam. In 2021, a total of 9 candidates secured 100 percentile out of which all were male students. In 2020, a total of 9 candidates had scored 100 percentile and all of them were male.

In 2019, the female category topper scored 99.89 percentile. Rounak Majumdar had aced CAT 2018 with 100 percentile with no female in the top spots. In 2017, 20 candidates had scored 100 percentile and the top 20 included female candidates.

