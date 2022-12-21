CAT 2022 Result Announced at iimcat.ac.in, Get Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

CAT 2022 Result (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result today on December 20. Candidates can check their CAT 2022 result at iimcat.ac.in. They will have to use their user ID and password to download CAT result 2022. As per reports, a total of 2,22,184 candidates appeared for the CAT exam this year.

The overall attendance was approximately 87%. Out of the 2.22 lakh candidates took the exam, 35% were females, 65% were males and 4 candidates represent transgender. IIM Bangalore today declared the CAT result 2022 in record time. The CAT exam 2022 was conducted on November 27 in 151 cities across the country.

CAT Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check CAT 2022 Result?

As per the official website, CAT 2022 results have been declared at 5 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Candidates can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards by logging into their account. They can go through the steps to know how to download CAT result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - CAT scorecard download link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - In the login window, enter the CAT login credentials - User ID and Password.

5th Step - The CAT scorecard will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and save it for future reference.

What After the Announcement of CAT 2022 Result?

After the release of the CAT scorecard 2022, the details such as the overall CAT percentile are also likely to be sent to the candidate's registered mobile number via SMS. CAT 2022 scorecard will mention section marks, overall marks, and CAT percentile. Now that CAT results have been declared, the colleges accepting CAT scores will start their selection process based on the cutoff. Candidates are advised to start their preparation for further selection rounds like GD, WAT, and PI. Based on the CAT results, candidates should choose the B-schools and apply accordingly.

Also Read: XAT 2023 Admit Card To Release on December 26, Download Hall Tickets at xatonline.in