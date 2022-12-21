XAT 2023 Admit Card To Release on December 26, Download Hall Tickets at xatonline.in

XAT 2023 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) admit card 2023 on December 26 in online mode. Once available, candidates can download XAT admit card 2023 at xatonline.in. To download XAT admit card, they will have to enter login ID and password. Without XAT 2023 admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam.

Earlier, admit card of XAT was scheduled to release on December 20, however, now it will be available on December 26, 2022. The XAT MBA entrance exam will be conducted on 8th January 2023 in computer-based mode. The exam score is valid for admission to MBA/PGDM courses at XLRI-Jamshedpur, XAMI institutes and over 1,000 B-schools accepting XAT scores.

How To Download XAT 2023 Admit Card?

Xavier Admission Test hall ticket will be issued only in online mode. Therefore, candidates will have to download XAT admit card from the official website only. They can go through the steps to know how to download XAT admit card 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of XLRI - xatonline.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the XAT admit card 2023 link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, login using the ID and password.

5th Step - XAT hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take at least two printout of the same.

XAT admit card will be issued to only those candidates who have filled and submitted the application form. XAT 2023 admit card is an important document, candidates must carry it along with one valid photo ID proof to the exam centre for entry.

What Details Will be Mentioned on XAT 2023 Admit Card?

As per the updates, the admit card of XAT will likely to have the following information - XAT ID, candidate's photograph and signature, name, date of birth, XAT 2023 exam date, reporting time, exam city and address, gate closure time, PwD status, duration of exam, emergency contact number and XAT exam day guidelines.

