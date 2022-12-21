IGNOU Admission 2023: BEd, PhD, Post Basic BSc Nursing Entrance Tests Registration Deadline Extended

IGNOU Admission 2023: As mentioned on the official website, the last date to apply for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for BEd, PhD, Post Basic BSc Nursing Entrance Tests has been extended till December 25, 2022. Candidates can apply for IGNOU admission 2023 for B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing and PhD courses at ignou.ac.in. Those applying must note that no hard copy of IGNOU admission 2023 application form will be accepted. Therefore, they will have to apply in online mode only.

To apply for IGNOU B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing and PhD 2023 courses, candidates must have secured at least 50 percent marks either in their bachelor's and, or master's degree in science, social sciences, commerce and humanity. As per the scheduled date, the IGNOU entrance test 2023 for BEd, PhD, BSc programmes will be conducted on January 8.

IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for IGNOU BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2023?

To submit the admission IGNOU registration 2023, candidates will have to pay an application fees of Rs.1000 for each entrance exam. The IGNOU admission 2023 entrance exam form is available in online mode. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to register for IGNOU BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing entrance exam -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test - January 2023.

3rd Step - Now, choose exam - B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing or PhD.

4th Step - In the new login window, enter all the asked details and register.

5th Step - Now, login with the credentials and fill up the application form.

6th Step - Also, upload specified documents and pay the application fees.

7th Step - Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

