DU Admissions 2022: PG 4th Admission List to be Released Today, Check at admissions.uod.ac.in

DU PG 4th Admission List 2022: Delhi University (DU) will release the DU PG 4th Admission List 2022 today, December 21, 2022, for the students applying for admission to PG courses in various colleges. Candidates who have applied for DU PG admission 2022 will be able to check the list on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. As per the schedule released, the candidates can apply for the DU PG spot admission round from December 22, 2022, to December 23, 2022.

Candidates who wish to appear in the DU PG spot admission round can verify their documents and get admission approval from December 22, 2022, to December 24, 2022. The last date to make the payment of the application fee is December 25, 2022.

As per the recent updates, the DU PG admission list 2022 will be prepared on the basis of DUET scores. The University of Delhi has already published the 3rd PG admission list on December 12, 2022. Candidates who are appearing for admission in the DU PG courses can visit the DU's admission portal to check the complete schedule.

How to check DU PG 4th Admission List 2022?

The Delhi University post-graduation 4th admission list 2022 will be released on the official website. Students who are interested in applying for the DU PG programmes can follow the below given steps to check the DU PG 4th Admission List 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website - du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the PG Admissions on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the DU PG 4th spot admission list link

Step 4: The admission list for the preferred course will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the name and course and download the DU PG admission list for future reference

DU PG Admission Cut-Off 2022

The Delhi University final cut-off 2022 determines the minimum score required to qualify for the counselling round. Many factors could influence the DU 2022 cut-off mark including applicant numbers, candidate rank, and numbers, the difficulty level of the exam, and the previous year's cut-off marks.

Candidates who are able to meet the minimum criteria in the DU PG cut-off mark are eligible for admission to their applied PG courses. However, the candidates who have qualified the exam will have to attend the university counselling process after the fee payment. All the candidates will have to visit their assigned colleges for document verification.

