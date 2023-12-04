  1. Home
CAT 2023 Answer Key Releases Soon; Check Expected IIM Cut-offs, Seat Matrix Here

The CAT 2023 answer key is likely to be out anytime soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the provisional key on the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

Updated: Dec 4, 2023 11:25 IST
CAT 2023 Answer Key

CAT 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow is likely to release the Common Admission Test, CAT answer key anytime soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the provisional key on the official website: iimcat.ac.in. The authorities will also release the response sheet along with the answer key.

According to the statistics, over 3.3 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Out of them, 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam (i.e. 88% attendance). CAT 2023 was conducted on November 26, 2023, in 375 exam centres spread over 167 cities. 

CAT 2023 Answer Key- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the answer key is given below:

IIM CAT Answer Key 2023 PDF Download

CLICK HERE

How to Download CAT 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CAT answer key 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: The CAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the PDF

CAT 2023 Marking Scheme

Check out the marking criteria below:

  • Candidates will get +3 marks for every correct answer (MCQs)
  • 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer (MCQ)
  • No negative marking for Non-MCQs

CAT 2023 Answer Key: Check Seat Matrix of IIMs 

Candidates can check out the seat matrix for various institutes below:

IIM Name

Seat intake

IIM Name

Seat intake

IIM Ahmedabad

385

IIM Kashipur

210

IIM Calcutta

462

IIM Nagpur

60

IIM Bangalore

412

IIM Ranchi

155

IIM Udaipur

180

IIM Kozhikode

353

IIM Shillong

120

IIM Visakhapatnam

60

IIM Bodhgaya

60

IIM Raipur

210

IIM Sirmaur

60

IIM Rohtak

180

IIM Indore

550

IIM Amritsar

60

IIM Sambalpur

140

IIM Trichy

180

IIM Lucknow

436

IIM Jammu

45

Answer Key CAT 2023: Top IIM Cut-offs Here

Candidates willing to get admission to IIMs can check out the expected cut-off below:

Institute

Cut-off percentile

IIM Bangalore 

99-100

IIM Ahmedabad

99-100

IIM Calcutta

99 

IIM Indore

97-98

IIM Lucknow

97-98

