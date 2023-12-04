CAT 2023 Answer Key Releases Soon; Check Expected IIM Cut-offs, Seat Matrix Here

CAT 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow is likely to release the Common Admission Test, CAT answer key anytime soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the provisional key on the official website: iimcat.ac.in. The authorities will also release the response sheet along with the answer key.
According to the statistics, over 3.3 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Out of them, 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam (i.e. 88% attendance). CAT 2023 was conducted on November 26, 2023, in 375 exam centres spread over 167 cities.
CAT 2023 Answer Key- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access the answer key is given below:
|
IIM CAT Answer Key 2023 PDF Download
How to Download CAT 2023 Answer Key?
Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key by following the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on CAT answer key 2023 link
Step 3: Submit the login details
Step 4: The CAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the PDF
CAT 2023 Marking Scheme
Check out the marking criteria below:
- Candidates will get +3 marks for every correct answer (MCQs)
- 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer (MCQ)
- No negative marking for Non-MCQs
CAT 2023 Answer Key: Check Seat Matrix of IIMs
Candidates can check out the seat matrix for various institutes below:
|
IIM Name
|
Seat intake
|
IIM Name
|
Seat intake
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
385
|
IIM Kashipur
|
210
|
IIM Calcutta
|
462
|
IIM Nagpur
|
60
|
IIM Bangalore
|
412
|
IIM Ranchi
|
155
|
IIM Udaipur
|
180
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
353
|
IIM Shillong
|
120
|
IIM Visakhapatnam
|
60
|
IIM Bodhgaya
|
60
|
IIM Raipur
|
210
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
60
|
IIM Rohtak
|
180
|
IIM Indore
|
550
|
IIM Amritsar
|
60
|
IIM Sambalpur
|
140
|
IIM Trichy
|
180
|
IIM Lucknow
|
436
|
IIM Jammu
|
45
Answer Key CAT 2023: Top IIM Cut-offs Here
Candidates willing to get admission to IIMs can check out the expected cut-off below:
|
Institute
|
Cut-off percentile
|
IIM Bangalore
|
99-100
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
99-100
|
IIM Calcutta
|
99
|
IIM Indore
|
97-98
|
IIM Lucknow
|
97-98
Also Read: CLAT 2024 Answer Key Out, Objection Window Open, Get Direct Link Here