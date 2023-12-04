CAT 2023 Answer Key Releases Soon; Check Expected IIM Cut-offs, Seat Matrix Here

CAT 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow is likely to release the Common Admission Test, CAT answer key anytime soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the provisional key on the official website: iimcat.ac.in. The authorities will also release the response sheet along with the answer key.

According to the statistics, over 3.3 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Out of them, 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam (i.e. 88% attendance). CAT 2023 was conducted on November 26, 2023, in 375 exam centres spread over 167 cities.

CAT 2023 Answer Key- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the answer key is given below:

How to Download CAT 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CAT answer key 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: The CAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the PDF

CAT 2023 Marking Scheme

Check out the marking criteria below:

Candidates will get +3 marks for every correct answer (MCQs)

1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer (MCQ)

No negative marking for Non-MCQs

CAT 2023 Answer Key: Check Seat Matrix of IIMs

Candidates can check out the seat matrix for various institutes below:

IIM Name Seat intake IIM Name Seat intake IIM Ahmedabad 385 IIM Kashipur 210 IIM Calcutta 462 IIM Nagpur 60 IIM Bangalore 412 IIM Ranchi 155 IIM Udaipur 180 IIM Kozhikode 353 IIM Shillong 120 IIM Visakhapatnam 60 IIM Bodhgaya 60 IIM Raipur 210 IIM Sirmaur 60 IIM Rohtak 180 IIM Indore 550 IIM Amritsar 60 IIM Sambalpur 140 IIM Trichy 180 IIM Lucknow 436 IIM Jammu 45

Answer Key CAT 2023: Top IIM Cut-offs Here

Candidates willing to get admission to IIMs can check out the expected cut-off below:

Institute Cut-off percentile IIM Bangalore 99-100 IIM Ahmedabad 99-100 IIM Calcutta 99 IIM Indore 97-98 IIM Lucknow 97-98

