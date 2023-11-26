CAT 2023 Exam Analysis: Paper Review, Difficulty Level, And Expected Cut Off Here

CAT Exam Analysis 2023: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow is conducting the IIM CAT 2023 exams today, November 26, 2023. The examination is being conducted in the online mode in three slots. The first slot of the exam commenced at 8:30 am. Approximately 3.3 lakh students are appearing for the CAT 2023 exams today. The CAT 2023 second and third slots will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm respectively.

The CAT 2023 examination is expected to have a total of 66 multiple-choice questions to be attempted in a duration of 120 minutes. The sections include Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Aptitude (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) each to be attempted in 40 minutes.

This article will provide aspirants with the initial response of candidates after each slot, the complete analysis of each section from experts in the fields, and the expected cutoff based on the difficulty level of the exam conducted. Students after appearing in their respective CAT 2023 slots can check the details of the examination and the latest updates here.

CAT Exam 2023 Slot Timings

Students must note that the first slot of the CAT exams is being conducted from 8:30 AM. Canddiates who are scheduled to appear for the later slots can check below, the slot timing, reporting time to the centre and the last permitted entry time for candidates before the commencement of the exam.

Slots Exam Timings Reporting Time Last Entry Permitted Slot 1 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 7:00 AM 8:15 AM Slot 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 11:00 AM 12:15 PM Slot 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:15 PM

Keep Visiting this page for initial responses from candidates and individual CAT slot analysis.

CAT 2023 Slot 1 Analysis Available At 10:30 AM