CAT 2023 Exam Analysis: Paper Review, Difficulty Level, And Expected Cut Off Here

IIM Lucknow is conducting the CAT 2023 exams today, Sunday, November 26, 2023. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can check here the detailed analysis of the exam conducted in all three slots. The first slot will begin at 8:30 AM.

Updated: Nov 26, 2023 08:37 IST
CAT Exam Analysis 2023: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow is conducting the IIM CAT 2023 exams today, November 26, 2023. The examination is being conducted in the online mode in three slots. The first slot of the exam commenced at 8:30 am. Approximately 3.3 lakh students are appearing for the CAT 2023 exams today. The CAT 2023 second and third slots will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm respectively.

The CAT 2023 examination is expected to have a total of 66 multiple-choice questions to be attempted in a duration of 120 minutes. The sections include Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Aptitude (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning  (DILR) each to be attempted in 40 minutes.

This article will provide aspirants with the initial response of candidates after each slot, the complete analysis of each section from experts in the fields, and the expected cutoff based on the difficulty level of the exam conducted. Students after appearing in their respective CAT 2023 slots can check the details of the examination and the latest updates here.

CAT Exam 2023 Slot Timings

Students must note that the first slot of the CAT exams is being conducted from 8:30 AM. Canddiates who are scheduled to appear for the later slots can check below, the slot timing, reporting time to the centre and the last permitted entry time for candidates before the commencement of the exam. 

Slots

Exam Timings

Reporting Time

Last Entry Permitted

Slot 1

8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

7:00 AM

8:15 AM

Slot 2

12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

11:00 AM

12:15 PM

Slot 3

4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

3:00 PM

4:15 PM

FAQ

Is CAT tough than IIT?

CAT exam is conducted for the admissions to the MBA programmes offered in B-Schools. The difficulty level may vary based on the candidates appearing for the exam.

Which section is easy in CAT?

The sectional difficulty level will be provided after the first slot of CAT 2023 concludes.

What is the analysis of the CAT exam 2023?

CAT 2023 slot analysis is yet to be provided. The first slot of the CAT 2023 exams have commenced at 8:30 am and the analysis is expected by 10:30 am
