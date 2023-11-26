CAT 2023 Result: Check CAT Result Expected Date, Time, Score, and Percentile Here

CAT Result 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow is expected to announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) results in the 1st week of January 2024. Candidates will be able to check out the results on the official website: iimcat.ac.in. They will have to enter the CAT ID and password to access the scorecard. According to the statistics, a total of 3.3 lakh aspirants registered for CAT 2023.

Last year, IIM Bangalore declared CAT 2022 results on December 21. A total of 11 students bagged the 100 percentile last year.

CAT Result 2023 Expected Date and Time

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the expected schedule for results below:

Date 1st week of January 2024 Time ----

How to Check CAT Results 2023?

Candidates who took the admission test can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IIM CAT 2023 result link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: CAT 2023 Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

CAT Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

Check out the list of important details that will be written on the scorecard:

CAT 2023 registration number/user ID

Candidate's name

Category

Gender

Date of birth

Date and time of examination

Candidate contact details and email ID

CAT scaled score (overall)

CAT score (section-wise)

CAT percentile score (section-wise)

CAT percentile score (overall)

Scorecard Validity

CAT Exam Result Release Date - Past Year Trends

Check out the previous year's trends below:

CAT exam year CAT exam date CAT result date Gap B/W Exam and Result Date CAT 2023 November 26, 2023 First week of January 2024 - CAT 2022 November 27, 2022 December 21, 2022 24 days CAT 2021 November 28, 2021 January 3, 2022 36 days CAT 2020 November 29, 2020 January 2, 2021 34 days CAT 2019 November 24, 2019 January 4, 2020 41 days CAT 2018 November 25, 2018 January 5, 2019 41 days CAT 2017 November 26, 2017 January 8, 2018 43 days CAT 2016 December 04, 2016 January 9, 2017 36 days

How is CAT Percentile Calculated?

To calculate the CAT percentile, firstly each candidate’s raw scores are calculated considering the marking scheme i.e. 3 marks for each correct answer and -1 for every incorrect response. No marks are deducted for wrong responses in non-MCQ-type questions. After determining the raw scores, the CAT percentile is calculated. Check the step-by-step procedure below:

Step 1: Every candidate’s score is evaluated section-wise and then an overall score is determined by totaling the section-wise scores.

Step 2: In the second step, section-wise and overall scores are normalised to calculate the scaled CAT score.

Step 3: Lastly, the normalised scores are converted into percentiles which are communicated through the CAT scorecard.

What is CAT Normalisation Process?

Since the CAT MBA exam is held in different slots, a normalisation process is required in which candidates’ marks are scaled to bring equity to the marking process. The normalisation process has been used for years to gauge candidates’’ performance across various sessions. Check out the important parameters for CAT normalisation below:

Highest score

Lowest score

Top 10 percentiles

Lowest 10 percentiles

Median score

Mean score

Also Read: CAT 2023 Exam Analysis: Check Slot 3 Paper Review, Difficulty Level, And Expected Cut Off Here