  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CAT 2023 Result: Check CAT Result Expected Date, Time, Score, and Percentile Here

Breaking News

CAT 2023 Result: Check CAT Result Expected Date, Time, Score, and Percentile Here

CAT Result 2023 is likely to be released in the 1st week of January 2024. The scorecards will be available at iimcat.ac.in. Check past year result trends, and how scores are calculated here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 26, 2023 18:30 IST
CAT Result 2023
CAT Result 2023

CAT Result 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow is expected to announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) results in the 1st week of January 2024. Candidates will be able to check out the results on the official website: iimcat.ac.in. They will have to enter the CAT ID and password to access the scorecard. According to the statistics, a total of 3.3 lakh aspirants registered for CAT 2023

Last year, IIM Bangalore declared CAT 2022 results on December 21. A total of 11 students bagged the 100 percentile last year.

CAT Result 2023 Expected Date and Time

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the expected schedule for results below:

Date

1st week of January 2024

Time

----

How to Check CAT Results 2023?

Candidates who took the admission test can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IIM CAT 2023 result link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: CAT 2023 Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

CAT Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

Check out the list of important details that will be written on the scorecard:

  • CAT 2023 registration number/user ID
  • Candidate's name
  • Category
  • Gender
  • Date of birth
  • Date and time of examination
  • Candidate contact details and email ID
  • CAT scaled score (overall)
  • CAT score (section-wise)
  • CAT percentile score (section-wise)
  • CAT percentile score (overall)
  • Scorecard Validity

CAT Exam Result Release Date - Past Year Trends

Check out the previous year's trends below:

CAT exam year

CAT exam date

CAT result date

Gap B/W Exam and Result Date

CAT 2023

November 26, 2023

First week of January 2024

-

CAT 2022

November 27, 2022

December 21, 2022

24 days

CAT 2021

November 28, 2021

January 3, 2022

36 days

CAT 2020

November 29, 2020

January 2, 2021

34 days

CAT 2019

November 24, 2019

January 4, 2020

41 days

CAT 2018

November 25, 2018

January 5, 2019

41 days

CAT 2017

November 26, 2017

January 8, 2018

43 days

CAT 2016

December 04, 2016

January 9, 2017

36 days

How is CAT Percentile Calculated?

To calculate the CAT percentile, firstly each candidate’s raw scores are calculated considering the marking scheme i.e. 3 marks for each correct answer and -1 for every incorrect response. No marks are deducted for wrong responses in non-MCQ-type questions. After determining the raw scores, the CAT percentile is calculated. Check the step-by-step procedure below:

Step 1: Every candidate’s score is evaluated section-wise and then an overall score is determined by totaling the section-wise scores.

Step 2: In the second step, section-wise and overall scores are normalised to calculate the scaled CAT score.

Step 3: Lastly, the normalised scores are converted into percentiles which are communicated through the CAT scorecard.

What is CAT Normalisation Process?

Since the CAT MBA exam is held in different slots, a normalisation process is required in which candidates’ marks are scaled to bring equity to the marking process. The normalisation process has been used for years to gauge candidates’’ performance across various sessions. Check out the important parameters for CAT normalisation below:

  • Highest score
  • Lowest score
  • Top 10 percentiles
  • Lowest 10 percentiles
  • Median score
  • Mean score

Also Read: CAT 2023 Exam Analysis: Check Slot 3 Paper Review, Difficulty Level, And Expected Cut Off Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023