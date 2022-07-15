CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Important Circular Released about Checking CBSE Board Results on DigiLocker

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 - Important Circular Released: Even as lakhs of students await the declaration of CBSE Board Results 2022, an important circular about the same has been released by the Board today. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice which guides them to check CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 online with the help of DigiLocker App. The circular states that the Board has introduced an additional layer of security for CBSE Board Result 2022 digital marksheets available through DigiLocker App. Now, in order to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results, students will be required to introduce security PIN for Digilocker accounts.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 on DigiLocker App - Read Official Notification Here

Additional Security for CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 on DigiLocker App

The circular issued by CBSE on 15th July 2022, shares an important update about using added and advanced technology security to safeguard the Digital Academic Documents, especially CBSE Board 10th Result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result 2022 Marksheets, under the ‘Issued Documents’ section on the DigiLocker App. The additional security will work through a unique 6 digit unique Security Pin that will be used to safeguard CBSE Board Result 2022 Digital Marksheets on the mobile application.

Good News for CBSE Class X and XII students, Get your #CBSE results in your DigiLocker Account on Result day easily. Just create your #DigiLocker Account today! https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS pic.twitter.com/hRlfzyGp5U — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 15, 2022

Schools to Share 6 Digit Security Pin with Students

With just few days left for the announcement of CBSE Board Results 2022, students have been advised to download the DigiLocker App and set it up in advance to be able to check the result scorecards once they are made available by the board. The 6 digit security pin for CBSE Result 2022 on DigiLocker will be provided to schools which will be passed on to individual students by schools. School Administrator and Principals are required to visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in website and login using their official credentials to get the security pin for students. Once the PIN is downloaded, the schools can share it with individual students in a secure manner.

