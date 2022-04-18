CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022: Students demand Final Result to be Based on 'Best of Either Term Exams'

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2022: As per the released CBSE board exam schedule, the term 2 exams will commence on 26th April 2022. It will be the first subjective exam in the last two years of COVID. Ahead of the CBSE term 2 exams, many students are demanding some relaxation for the current batch of CBSE 10th and 12th board exam students.

One such demand is, that the final result of CBSE should be based on the best performance of students in either term 1 or term 2 exams. They have stated that having two board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic and online classes is not fair for the students.

Apart from this, many students are now demanding to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) amid rising COVID-19 cases. However, it is unlikely that the CBSE term 2 exams will be cancelled. The current batch of board students was earlier promoted without exams from classes 9th and 11th respectively.

CBSE Term 1 and 2 Best Performance To Be Considered?

As per the students and academicians, the best performance of students of either CBSE term 1 or 2 should be considered for calculating the final marks. As of now, CBSE final board result 2022 will be based on the marks secured in term 1, term 2 and internal assessment. However, the board has not yet announced anything about how much weightage will be given to these terms - 1 and 2.

Tweets by Students

Many of the students have taken this to social media sites and have been asking for a new assessment model. Some of them have also suggested giving the highest weightage to internal assessment (50 percent) and the remaining 50% should be divided among term 1 and 2. Check some of the tweets below -

Respected @cbseindia29 it is our humble request to you , to please take #BestOfEitherTerms or to take 10-90% weightage so that our overall result couldn't get affected.@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @Minister_Edu.our future is totally depended on your action so please take it seriously — Mohammad Bashar (@Xstylebashar) April 17, 2022

Demand For Lower Weightage To Be Given to CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022

As per media reports, the demand for lowering weightage in exam started after cases of mass cheating were reported in term 1. The students appeared for term 1 exams in their own schools and allegedly many schools have helped their students during exams. Now many parents and students said that giving more weightage to term 1 exam will be unfair. Further with most of the classes held in online mode many students are not comfortable with the subjective paper being the major component for CBSE result 2022 as many have lost writing practice.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for Private Candidates

Earlier on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Term 2 2022 admit card for private candidates. The private candidates who are registered to appear for CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 are advised to log onto - cbse.gov.in. The exam will begin on 26th April and will continue for an entire month i.e., until 24th May for Class 10 students. On the other hand, for Class 12 students, the exam will be held from 26th April and will continue until 15th June 2022.

