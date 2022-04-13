CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers Answer Sheet 2022 to be Released Online as Sample Answer Sheet for Next Batch: Report

CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers Answer Sheet 2022: This time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to upload the answer sheets of the toppers on the official website. Regarding the same, the CBSE is soon expected to release notification on the same. The toppers copy if released, can be used as a sample paper for students who will be appearing for the exam. So far, the news has only been confirmed through media reports and sources.

Meanwhile, CBSE is set to conduct the Class 10, 12 term 2 board exams from 26th April 2022. CBSE has also released the hall ticket for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the notification on e-Pareeksha Portal, the admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools.

When and Where to Download CBSE Toppers Answer Sheet 2022?

As of now, the board has not made any formal announcement about the release of toppers' answer sheets, but media reports have suggested that the plan instil in the development phase. In all likelihood, CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers Answer Sheet 2022 will be published online and made available to the students via official websites – cbseresults.nic.in cbse.gov.in. As far as time for the release of CBSE Toppers Answer Sheet 2022 is concerned, they are likely to be released online soon after the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 are announced for the Term 2 Exam.

Why release CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers Answer Sheet 2022?

While the actual notification regarding this is still to be released, experts from the school education domain have appreciated the move saying that it will be a helpful initiative for future students. CBSE 10th and 12th Toppers Answer Sheet 2022 will help the next batch of CBSE students to assess and understand the type of answers given by toppers in their answer sheet. In a way, CBSE 10th Toppers Answer Sheet 2022 and CBSE 12th Toppers Answer Sheet 2022 will work as a model answer sheet or sample paper on basis of which students will be able to prepare their answers as well.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 from 26th April

Meanwhile, the CBSE Board has intensified its preparations for holding CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 will be held from 26th April onwards in offline mode with papers being held at designated exam centres. Today, CBSE released the Admit Cards for Term 2 Examination on its e-Pareeksha Portal. CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Admit Card 2022 can be downloaded by students only by school principals using school login ids via cbse.gov.in.

