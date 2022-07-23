CBSE 10th Topper Interview 2022: Meet Mayank Yadav from Noida who scored 500/500 to Bag the 1st Rank

CBSE 10th Topper Interview 2022: CBSE Board declared the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 for the annual board exams on 22nd July - Friday. The declaration of CBSE Board 10th Result 2022 came after nearly a two-month long wait for Secondary Class students, who have been waiting for it since the completion of the exam. Of the total 20 lakh students who had appeared for the Class 10 board exams, 94.40% of students managed to pass the examination with flying colours. Continuing the trend, girls outperformed boys once again in the CBSE 10th Results 2022.

While officially, the board has not released a CBSE 10th Toppers List 2022, many students have been identified at school levels for putting up a stellar performance in the Class 10 Board Exams and securing the perfect score. Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida, is also one such bright young student who has scored perfect marks in CBSE Class 10 Result 2022.

Mayank secures a Perfect Score of 500/500

Mayank Yadav from Noida has secured the perfect score of 500 marks out of the total 500 and bagged the top spot in the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 declared now. Sharing his surprise at achieving such a unique feat, Mayank says that he didn’t expect to score full marks in the CBSE Class 10 Exams 2022, especially given the uncertainty of the pandemic and the changed exam pattern of two-term examination. Apart from the 5 core subjects, Mayank had chosen Artificial Intelligence and Additional Hindi as his elective subjects for the Class 10 Board Exams.

Preparation Strategy for 500/500 Marks

As far as preparation strategy for securing 1st Rank in the CBSE 10th Result 2022, Mayank says that he didn’t follow any specific strategy or set routine for the exams. He added that he tried to devote around 1-2 hours daily to core studies apart from attending his classes, homework and assignment work. Along with his studies, he made sure that he also took out time for extra-curricular activities and hobbies as well.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Results 2022: Yuvakshi Vig, Tanya Singh top class 12 Exams with a perfect score of 500

Mayank’s parents are both doctors and were quite busy during the pandemic, attending to patients. This meant that Mayank had to be responsible for his own study routine and make sure he put in the required effort and time to ace the exams. Speaking to media persons, Mayank’s mom expressed her delight at the success scaled by Mayank and attributed it to his hard work and dedication. She also said that the mentorship of teachers has helped him gain conceptual clarity to be able to score well on the exam.

What lies ahead for Mayank

After the exceptional success in Class 10, the bar has been raised for Mayank to perform well in the future as well. For classes 11 and 12, Mayank plans to take up the science stream and score well in the next board exam as well. After Class 12, he is interested in exploring engineering programmes in new age domains such as artificial intelligence and aerospace engineering.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Toppers List 2022 (OUT): 2.3 Lakh Students Score above 90% Marks, Check CBSE Class X Merit List Here