CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Declared, Check CBSE Class 12th Results at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12th compartment result today in online mode. Students will be able to check their CBSE 12th compartment results on the official website - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Along with Compartment results, CBSE has also announced results of candidates who had appeared for improvement of result in one subject. Students will have to use their login credentials - roll number, school number and admit card number to check the CBSE 12th compartment results 2022. The digital marksheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of CBSE can be accessed through DigiLocker after a few days of result announcement. This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12 compartment 2022 exam on 23rd August 2022.

Where To Check CBSE 12th Compartmental Result 2022?

As per the recent updates, the CBSE class 12th compartment result 2022 has been declared in the online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in to check their CBSE 12th compartment result 2022. Apart from the above method, students can also check their CBSE compartment result class 10th 12th via SMS, IVRS, Umang App, DigiLocker, etc.

How To Check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022?

CBSE has released the CBSE compartment result 2022 for class 12th on 7th September in online mode. To check the result, students will have to visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in and on the homepage, they need to click on - Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class XII) Results 2022. A login window will appear on the screen, the students will have to enter their CBSE compartment exam roll number, school number and admit card number and submit the same.

The CBSE class 12th compartmental result will appear on the screen. Board will provide a combined marksheet cum passing certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared pass in the compartment exam at the time of declaration of the result itself.

What after CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022?

After the release of the compartment result of CBSE class 12th, the students should collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools. Also, students who fail the CBSE 12th compartment exams will be treated as - FAIL and they have to repeat the entire Class 12th year. All the students who have qualified in the exam will be able to apply for undergraduate courses in various courses.