CBSE 12th Result 2022: UGC requests Universities finalize UG Admission Dates after CBSE Class 12 Results

CBSE 12th Result 2022 - UG Admission Dates: With CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 expected to be out in the last week of July, UGC has issued an important directive for all universities in the country. Issuing an important notice, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested all Universities based in the country to finalize dates for undergraduate admissions only after the CBSE XII Results are declared by the board. The direction from UGC regarding the finalization of UG Admission Dates 2022 comes following reports that some universities had already begun basic formalities to streamline Undergraduate Admissions 2022.

What Does the UGC’s Notice Say?

The notice issued by UGC to Universities highlights the fact that some universities have started proceedings for streamlining undergraduate admissions for Academic Session 2022-23. The notice says that some institutes have already started accepting registrations for UG Admissions and given that CBSE 12th Results 2022 are yet pending, it would be students from the Central Board at a disadvantage. The notice says that CBSE Board Class 12 Results are going to be declared soon after the ongoing evaluation process is completed. Therefore, it has requested universities to fix the last date only after CBSE class 12th Result is declared.

UGC requests all the higher educational institutions to fix the last date of their under graduate admission process after declaration of result of class Xll by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in under graduate courses. pic.twitter.com/HZFfPpEquu — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 13, 2022

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar has also tweeted the official circular that has been issued by the commission, requesting varsities to conclude UG Admission Application Process only after CBSE Class 12 Results are announced. In a tweet sent from his official account, Mr Kumar noted that "UGC requests all the higher educational institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of class Xll by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in UG courses."

CBSE 12th Result 2022 Date

For the 2022 session, CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 are expected to be announced by end of July 2022. So far, CBSE Officials have been completely silent on the matter of CBSE 12th Class Result 2022 Date and Time and have not shared any specific details about the same. The CBSE XII Board Exam was held in a bifurcated format i.e., Term 1 and Term 2 and the final results will be declared soon. The UGC notice released now notes that CBSE results would be declared after combining the weightage of both Term 1 and Term 2 results. This is another aspect, on which CBSE Board has to offer clarity before announcement of CBSE Class 12 Result 2022.

