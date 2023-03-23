CBSE Board 2023: Class 12 IP, CS Exam Today, Check Important Exam Day Instructions Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the CBSE Class 12 examination 2023 for the Informatics Practices and Computer Science subjects today, March 23 in offline mode. Students who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12th exams 2023 are required to download their Class 12th Admit Cards from the official website - cbse.gov.in

The CBSE board will be conducting the Class 12th Informatics Practices and Computer Science (CS) examinations in a single shift starting from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students must carry their CBSE Class 12 Hall Ticket at the exam centre as no students will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a Class 12 admit card.

CBSE Class 12 Board 2023 Exam Pattern

The CBSE class 12 Informatics Practices (IP) paper will have 18 questions, carrying one mark each, 7 questions of two marks each, 5 questions of three marks each and 5 questions of five marks each. Whereas the Computer Science (CS) exam will have 18 questions of one mark, 7 questions carrying two marks each, 5 questions of three marks each, 3 questions of five marks each and 2 questions carrying four marks each.

CBSE 12 IP, CS Exam Day Instructions

Students who are appearing for the CBSE class 12 Informatics Practices and Computer Science exam 2023 can go through all the important exam day instructions given below.

Students who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices and Computer Science exam 2023 are advised to wear proper school uniform and must carry their hall tickets along with their school ID cards at the test centre.

Candidates are required to bring their own stationery items including pens, pencils, scales, etc.

Candidates are not allowed to leave the examination hall before the exams conclude.

Do not carry any kind of electronic items such as Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, mobile phones, etc, inside the exam hall.

Students need to go through the exam centre details before they report to the examination centre.

