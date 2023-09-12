CBSE Board Exams 2024: Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme Set for Transformation

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Students are getting prepared for the upcoming CBSE Class 10, and 12 exams. Sometimes, they are overburdened with the pressure of scoring good marks. In these circumstances, the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) and a fresh exam pattern may provide relief to the students. The CBSE board education format will undergo major changes in forthcoming years, and preparations have started for the same.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced massive changes in the marking scheme and exam pattern for class 10, and 12 papers. This will help students overcome the pressure along with the curtailment of coaching. Students are advised to read the full article to get insights into the modifications.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 from February; Class 10, 12 Sample Papers OUT

CBSE Board Exams 2024 will begin on February 15, 2023. The authorities have also released class 10, and 12 sample papers on the official website: cbse.gov.in. Students can get acquainted with the exam pattern and marking scheme via sample papers. The competency-based questions will increase to make students understand the subject instead of memorising it.

CBSE Board to Increase Competency-based Questions

In class 10, there are going to be 50% competency/case-based questions or other. 20 percent of questions will be response type, 20 percent MCQ questions and 30 percent will be constructed response questions (short answer/long answer type questions).

In class 12, there may be up to 40% competency- or case-based questions, 20% response-type questions, 20% multiple-choice questions, and 40% constructed response questions (short answer/long answer questions).

Students must take the school pre-board exam prior to the main exam, according to the new CBSE board sample paper. The CBSE Board Exams 2024 will include more ability-based questions.

Students Must Appear in Pre-boards before Main Exam

According to the new sample paper of the CBSE board, students will have to take the school pre-board exam before the main examination. The number of ability-based questions is being increased in the board exam to be held in 2024. A total of 50% of class 10 questions and 40% of class 12 questions will be ability-based. In the board exam, there will also be objective, short-answer, and long-answer questions. Within three hours, students must respond in writing to 15–35 questions.

