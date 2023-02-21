CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: Board Releases Instructions For Schools and Exam Centres, Check Notice Here

CBSE Board Exams 2023: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released important instructions for the schools and exam centres regarding CBSE class 10, and 12 board exams 2023. As per the guidelines, the board has asked schools and examination centres to limit the use of plastic bags, not to send Whatsapp messages during the exam for any communication, and observation of CBSE class 10, 12 board exam question papers.

In the official notice, CBSE stated - “A briefing meeting of all the affiliated schools was conducted on the YouTube dated February 17, 2023. After discussion with the stakeholders, the following is informed to all examination centres and schools sponsoring the students for Classes 10 and 12 examinations.”

Instructions For Schools and Exam Centres Regarding CBSE Exams 2023

As per the schedule, CBSE class 10 exams will end on March 21 whereas class 12th exams will be concluded on April 5, 2023. Check important instructions for the schools and exam centres released by CBSE here -

The plastic bags will be used for the packing of the answer books only when they are dispatched to the concerned regional office through postal services after the exam gets over. In case, the sealed answer book parcels are delivered personally or delivered with the help of the city coordinator to the regional office, plastic bags will not be used.

Also, the heads or invigilators must not send any Whatsapp message for any purpose during the CBSE board exam 2023 for communicating with the board or with any other official related to examination issues.

Further, observation of the CBSE question papers, if any, be communicated to the CBSE using the OECMS link.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Instructions for Schools - Check PDF Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023

As per media reports, over 38,83,710 lakh students will write the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exams 2023. A total of 21,86,940 students will be appearing for the CBSE 10th board exam Whereas 16,96,770 students will write the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023. The CBSE board exams 2023 for classes 10, 12 started on February 15.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC PIL Hearing on Eligibility Criteria Not Today