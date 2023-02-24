    CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Board Releases Notice Regarding Sending Issues and Observations on Question Papers

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE has issued a notice regarding sending of observations on CBSE 10, 12 question papers. The respective schools have to send their observation and issues on the CBSE question papers 2023 in OECMS. Check notice here 

    Updated: Feb 24, 2023 12:45 IST
    CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice for the schools and exam centres regarding sending of observations on CBSE class 10, and 12 board exams 2023 question papers. As per the notice, the schools are sending issues and observations on CBSE board exam question papers after several days. Even, the observations that are sent are not as per the prescribed format. 

    The board warned the schools that if the observations are not clear or not in compliance with the instructions issued by CBSE, then no action will be taken on the same. The CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2023 started on February 15. As per media reports, over 38,83,710 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exams 2023. 

    Board's Notice on Observation of CBSE Question Papers 2023 

    This year, as per the recent notice released, the board has stated that the schools are not following the format. As per the board, schools are sending observations of CBSE class 10, 12 question papers on various email IDs that are not in use. Further, the observations are sent after various days and are not clear. For example - the school shared that the question is not correct but did not mention what is incorrect. 

    CBSE Observation on Question Paper 2023 Notice - Check Here 

    How To Send Observation on CBSE Question Paper 2023? 

    The board also provided the details on how to send the observation or any issues in the CBSE class 10, 12 question papers. The school have to follow the below-mentioned format to send observation on question papers - 

    • The observation in question papers has to be uploaded on OECMS along with the reason.
    • To clarify the issue, the details of the question paper have to be sent to this email ID - qpobervation@cbseshiksha.in.
    • The observation on the CBSE board question papers 2023 has to be sent on the same day when the exam is being held. 

