CBSE Compartmental Result 2022: CBSE Board 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam Results Expected This Week at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Compartmental Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10th 12th compartment result by this week. Students who have appeared in the exam will be able to check their CBSE compartment result 2022, once released, in online mode on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students will be able to check their CBSE compartment result 2022 by using - roll number, school number, etc.

As of now, the officials have not yet confirmed the date for the announcement of the CBSE compartment result. CBSE conducted the 10th 12th Compartment exam from 24th to 29th August 2022. Students who were unable to pass one or two subjects in the annual exams of CBSE were eligible for compartment exams.

CBSE Compartmental Result 2022 Date

As per media reports and past trends, it is expected that the CBSE Compartment result 2022 for Class 12th might be released by 7th September whereas class 10th result will be announced a few days later. As for the CBSE Compartment result 2022 date, the board has not announced it yet. The date provided above is tentative and there is no official notification regarding the same.

Past Trends of CBSE Compartmental Result 2022 Date

In 2021, CBSE board exams were cancelled and no compartment examinations were conducted. The board, however, had conducted the improvement examinations. Before that, CBSE had released the compartment results in about 10 days from the date of the end of the examination. Also, the results, once announced, will be available online for the students. The information will also be shared with the various schools on the CBSE Pariksha Sangam for the regular students.

Where To Check CBSE Compartmental Result 2022?

CBSE compartment result 2022 will be declared in the online mode only. They will have to visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in to check their CBSE 10th 12th compartment result 2022. Apart from the above method, students can also check their CBSE compartment result class 10th 12th via SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, etc.