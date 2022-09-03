CBSE Class 12 Marksheet, Migration Certificate on Digilocker Valid For UG Admission, Check Notice Here

UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notification urging universities to accept the class 12th marksheet, passing and the migration certificate of the students available on Digilocker. CBSE stated that all higher educational institutions should accept digital documents on Digilocker as they are legally valid and are digitally signed by the controller of examinations.

CBSE class 12th results 2022 was released on 22nd July 2022. The board is expected to soon provide the printed copy of the CBSE 12th mark sheet and migration certificate. Till then students taking admission to UG courses can use their digital documents available on Digilocker for the admission process.

CBSE Official Notice Regarding Class 12th Certificates on DigiLocker

As per the official notice, certain universities asked students to submit their Migration certificates in printed form and the board has urged HEIs to accept digital documents. CBSE informed that digital Marksheet cum Passing certificate and Migration certificate issued digitally to the students are duly signed by the Controller of Examinations and are valid.

CBSE in its official statement mentioned: "However, it is informed that documents i.e. Marksheet cum Passing certificate and Migration Certificate available in Digilocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher educational institutions"

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Statistics

A total of 1444341 students had registered for CBSE Class 12 board examination. Of these, 14335366 appeared and 1330662 passed the examination. The pass percentage this year has been recorded at 92.71%. Trivandrum has recorded best result and Prayagraj the worst. The examinations were conducted in offline mode for Term 2 as well from 26th April to 15th June 2022.

CBSE 10th, 12th Student Registrations

Recently, CBSE released an important notice about the upcoming CBSE 10th, 12th Board exam 2023 scheduled to be held in February 2023. The Board has prescribed a last date by when students are advised to complete their registration process for CBSE Board Exam 2022. The notice reads “the last date for completing Class 10, 12 board exam registration is August 30 and the deadline for submitting list of candidates is August 31.”