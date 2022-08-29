CBSE Board Exam 2023: Important Notice Released About 10th, 12th Student Registrations, Check Details Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Important Notice: CBSE has released an important notice about the upcoming CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023 which are scheduled to be held in February 2023. The latest notice or circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is about the 2023 edition of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams which will be held next year. The notice is about the registration of students who are due to appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 and the deadline prescribed for the same. Know what CBSE Board has said about the upcoming CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Registration Deadline

The most important aspect about the latest notice released by CBSE Board is the details about registration deadline. The Board has prescribed a last date by when students are advised to complete their registration process for CBSE Board Exam 2022. The notice reads “the last date for completing Class 10, 12 board exam registration is August 30 and the deadline for submitting list of candidates is August 31.” The notice further directs schools and concerned authorities that no further extension or relaxation in the CBSE Board Exam 2023 Student Registration Deadline will be offered by the board. And therefore, they are expected to complete the necessary formalities by then.

The notice also says that all the schools affiliated with CBSE can submit their LOC for Class 10, 12 students and registrations of Class 9 and 11 students online from the official website -- cbse.gov.in.

Another key update that has been shared by the board is regarding the submission of data for Class 9 and Class 11 students. The process for the submission of data of eligible students through LOC was started by the board on 16th June 2022 and it will conclude on 30th August 2022.