CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Shortly; Check CBSE Board 10th, 12th Tentative Timeline Here

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 exams. Assessing the past trends, it is likely that the CBSE Board Exam 2024 timetable will be released by November 15, 2023. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

CBSE has already released the practical exam dates for winter-bound regions. According to the official schedule, the practical exams shall commence on November 14 for winter-bound regions. Further, the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will begin on February 15, 2024.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 PDF Download- Direct Link (Available Soon)

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Release Date

The board usually releases the exam timetable at least 60 to 90 days before the commencement of the exam. Keeping track of the previous year's trends, we can gauge that the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2024 can be expected in the second week of November. The timetable will be released on the official website: cbse.gov.in. A copy of the same will be shared with the school authorities.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Check Expected Schedule Here

Students can check out the tentative timeline for board exams below:

Particulars Dates LOC Submission September 29, 2023 CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 November, 2023 Class 10, 12 Internal, Practical Exams (Mountain States) December, 2023 Class 10, 12 Internal, Practical Exams (Rest) January, 2024 CBSE Board Exam Begins February 15, 2024 CBSE Board Exam Ends April 1st week CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024 May, 2024

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Soon; Board Releases Mandatory Guidelines

CBSE Board has released important guidelines for all schools regarding the conduction of practical exams including marks upload, internal and external examiners appointment, and complete procedure for conducting exams. CBSE has directed to conduct the practical exams in 2 or 3 sessions in a day to make sure that the assessment is fair.

