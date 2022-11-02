CBSE Launches Project Veer Gatha Edition 2, Apply at cbseit.in, Check Details Here

Dates for Conduct of CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2.0 Activity
Activity
Dates
Conduct of Activities at the School Level - Schools themselves conduct the activities on the above topics
Till 10th November 2022
As soon as the conduct of activity is complete, schools have to upload 1 best entry per category, a total of 4 from each school, at the CBSE Veer Gatha portal
1st to 22nd November 2022
CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2.0 Topics and Category
Categories
Activity/Entry
Topics
Classes 3rd to 5th
Poem/Paragraph (150 words)/Story (150 words)/Painting/Drawing/Video
____(Gallantry Award winner) has instilled
the values of courage, bravery and selflessness in me. I will inculcate them in my daily life by_
(ii) I will honour my role model (Gallantry Award winner) ___by taking a pledge to ___
(iii) If you are given an opportunity to live the life of ___ (Gallantry Award Winner), what would you do?
(iv) ____(Gallantry Award winner) has been inspired to join the Armed Forces of India. I will join Armed Forces to ___
Classes 6th to 8th
Poem/Essay (300 words) / Story (300 words) Painting/ Drawing / Video
Classes 9th to 10th
Poem/Essay (750 words) /Story (750 words) Painting/ Drawing / Video
Classes 11th to 12th
Poem/Essay (1000 words)/Story (1000 words) Painting / Drawing /Video
Check Veer Gatha Project 2.0 Details Here