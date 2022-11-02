CBSE Launches Project Veer Gatha Edition 2, Apply at cbseit.in, Check Details Here

CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2.0: As per the updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched Veer Gatha Project 2.0 for school students of different classes. CBSE is also inviting entries for Veer Gatha Project Edition 2. The CBSE project is open for all schools in all states and Union Territories including all schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The idea of the Veer Gatha Project is to spread information about the acts of bravery and the life stories of Gallantry Award winners. Students must be aware that these gallantry awards are announced twice a year on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day.

Dates for Conduct of CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2.0 Activity

Activity Dates Conduct of Activities at the School Level - Schools themselves conduct the activities on the above topics Till 10th November 2022 As soon as the conduct of activity is complete, schools have to upload 1 best entry per category, a total of 4 from each school, at the CBSE Veer Gatha portal 1st to 22nd November 2022

CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2.0 Topics and Category

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also released the topics for the students. Also, the board has provided different topics for students of different classes. Go through the table to know the topics and category -

Categories Activity/Entry Topics Classes 3rd to 5th Poem/Paragraph (150 words)/Story (150 words)/Painting/Drawing/Video ____(Gallantry Award winner) has instilled the values of courage, bravery and selflessness in me. I will inculcate them in my daily life by_ Or (ii) I will honour my role model (Gallantry Award winner) ___by taking a pledge to ___ Or (iii) If you are given an opportunity to live the life of ___ (Gallantry Award Winner), what would you do? Or (iv) ____(Gallantry Award winner) has been inspired to join the Armed Forces of India. I will join Armed Forces to ___ Classes 6th to 8th Poem/Essay (300 words) / Story (300 words) Painting/ Drawing / Video Classes 9th to 10th Poem/Essay (750 words) /Story (750 words) Painting/ Drawing / Video Classes 11th to 12th Poem/Essay (1000 words)/Story (1000 words) Painting / Drawing /Video

CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2.0 Award

As mentioned on the official website, 25 selected entries will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/- by the Ministry of Defence. Also, each of the 25 winners will be invited to the Republic Day Celebration in Delhi. All students whose entry is uploaded on the CBSE Veer Gatha portal will get an E- certificate of Participation.