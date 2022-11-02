    CBSE Launches Project Veer Gatha Edition 2, Apply at cbseit.in, Check Details Here

    Updated: Nov 2, 2022 17:51 IST
    CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2.0: As per the updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched Veer Gatha Project 2.0 for school students of different classes. CBSE is also inviting entries for Veer Gatha Project Edition 2. The CBSE project is open for all schools in all states and Union Territories including all schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). 
     
    The idea of the Veer Gatha Project is to spread information about the acts of bravery and the life stories of Gallantry Award winners. Students must be aware that these gallantry awards are announced twice a year on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day. 
     
    CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2.0 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    Dates for Conduct of CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2.0 Activity 

    Activity

    Dates

    Conduct of Activities at the School Level - Schools themselves conduct the activities on the above topics

    Till 10th November 2022

    As soon as the conduct of activity is complete, schools have to upload 1 best entry per category, a total of 4 from each school, at the CBSE Veer Gatha portal

    1st to 22nd November 2022

    CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2.0 Topics and Category 

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also released the topics for the students. Also, the board has provided different topics for students of different classes. Go through the table to know the topics and category - 
     

    Categories

    Activity/Entry 

    Topics

    Classes 3rd to 5th 

    Poem/Paragraph (150 words)/Story (150 words)/Painting/Drawing/Video

    ____(Gallantry Award winner) has instilled                 

    the values of courage, bravery and selflessness in me. I will inculcate them in my daily life by_

    Or

    (ii) I will honour my role model (Gallantry Award winner) ___by taking a pledge to ___          

    Or

    (iii) If you are given an opportunity to live the life of ___ (Gallantry Award Winner), what would you do?           

    Or

    (iv) ____(Gallantry Award winner) has been inspired to join the Armed Forces of India. I will join Armed Forces to ___       

    Classes 6th to 8th

    Poem/Essay (300 words) / Story (300 words) Painting/ Drawing / Video

    Classes 9th to 10th

    Poem/Essay (750 words) /Story (750 words) Painting/ Drawing / Video

    Classes 11th to 12th

    Poem/Essay (1000 words)/Story (1000 words) Painting / Drawing /Video

    Check Veer Gatha Project 2.0 Details Here

    CBSE Veer Gatha Project 2.0 Award 

    As mentioned on the official website, 25 selected entries will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/- by the Ministry of Defence. Also, each of the 25 winners will be invited to the Republic Day Celebration in Delhi. All students whose entry is uploaded on the CBSE Veer Gatha portal will get an E- certificate of Participation. 
     

