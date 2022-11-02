CSAB NEUT Seat Allotment 2022 Result OUT for Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy, Download at csab.nic.in

CSAB NEUT Seat Allotment Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Seat Allocation Board has announced the CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) 2022 seat allotment result 2022 for round 1. Candidates can check their CSAB NEUT seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 at the official website - csab.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their JEE Main application number and password to check their CSAB NEUT seat allotment result 2022.

Also, the candidates can pay the CSAB NEUT 2022 seat acceptance fee on or before 5th November. Earlier, the Central Seat Allocation Board released the CSAB NEUT 2022 registration and choice-filling window for the Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses on 6th October.

How To Check CSAB NEUT Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1?

CSAB seat allotment 2022 result has been announced based on JEE Main merit, preferences, and seat availability. All the registered candidates can check the CSAB NEUT seat allotment round 1 result by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official CSAB website - csab.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, find and click on CSAB NEUT round 1 seat allotment link.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter the login credentials - JEE Main application number and password.

4th Step - The seat allotment result for CSAB NEUT will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and save the same.

What After CSAB NEUT Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in CSAB NUET counselling are required to pay the seat acceptance fee before the deadline or else their allotted seats will be cancelled. Candidates will have to pay online payment for seat allotment/acceptance fee (SAF) of Rs 3,000 in favour of CSAB 2022. They can make the payment via Net Banking / Debit card / Credit card or State Bank of India e-challan.