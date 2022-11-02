    AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    AP PGCET counselling registration window will close today. Candidates can register for APPGCET counselling at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. After the completion of Andhra Pradesh PGCET registration, candidates will be able to exercise choices from 3rd Nov. Get updates here 

    Updated: Nov 2, 2022 12:43 IST
    AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today
    AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today
    AP PGCET Counselling 2022:  As per the latest updates, Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa will end the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) counselling registration window today on 2nd November 2022. The candidates can register for AP PGCET counselling in online mode. However, no time has been released for the AP PGCET counselling registration 2022. 
     
    Candidates will have to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for AP PGCET counselling registration 2022. Also, they will have to pay the registration fee as well. Soon after the window for Andhra Pradesh PGCET registration closes, the authorities will start the web option entry from 3rd November 2022. 
     
    AP PGCET Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Last date of AP PGCET Counselling registration 

    2nd November 2022

    Exercising AP PGCET web options

    3rd to 8th November 2022

    Changing of web options 

    8th November 2022

    AP PGCET seat allotment

    10th November 2022

    AP PGCET Counselling Registration 2022

    To register for APPGET 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. While filling up the AP PGCET counselling registration form 2022, candidates have to select the programme and institute of their choice. After completing the registration for Andhra Pradesh PGCET, candidates are required to pay the counselling fee in online mode. Through the AP PGCET counselling,  admission is offered to various PG programmes such as MA, M.Com, M.Sc, MCJ, M.Lib.Sc, M.Ed, M.P.Ed, M.Sc.Tech at 16 participating universities.

    AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry 

    Yogi Vemana University will start the AP PGCET 2022 online web option facility from tomorrow - 3rd November. Candidates can enter their web options till 8th November 2022. Based on the options entered by the candidates, the officials will release the AP PGCET seat allotment result 2022. 
     
    The seat allotment list will be released in online mode. Candidates who will pay the AP PGCET counselling participation fee and freeze their seats will get their provisional admission letter. They need to download the provisional admission letter and report to the counselling venue with the prescribed documents. The college will further verify the documents submitted by them.   

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification