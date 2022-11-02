AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PGCET Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa will end the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) counselling registration window today on 2nd November 2022. The candidates can register for AP PGCET counselling in online mode. However, no time has been released for the AP PGCET counselling registration 2022.

Candidates will have to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for AP PGCET counselling registration 2022. Also, they will have to pay the registration fee as well. Soon after the window for Andhra Pradesh PGCET registration closes, the authorities will start the web option entry from 3rd November 2022.

AP PGCET Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date of AP PGCET Counselling registration 2nd November 2022 Exercising AP PGCET web options 3rd to 8th November 2022 Changing of web options 8th November 2022 AP PGCET seat allotment 10th November 2022

AP PGCET Counselling Registration 2022

To register for APPGET 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. While filling up the AP PGCET counselling registration form 2022, candidates have to select the programme and institute of their choice. After completing the registration for Andhra Pradesh PGCET, candidates are required to pay the counselling fee in online mode. Through the AP PGCET counselling, admission is offered to various PG programmes such as MA, M.Com, M.Sc, MCJ, M.Lib.Sc, M.Ed, M.P.Ed, M.Sc.Tech at 16 participating universities.

AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry

Yogi Vemana University will start the AP PGCET 2022 online web option facility from tomorrow - 3rd November. Candidates can enter their web options till 8th November 2022. Based on the options entered by the candidates, the officials will release the AP PGCET seat allotment result 2022.

The seat allotment list will be released in online mode. Candidates who will pay the AP PGCET counselling participation fee and freeze their seats will get their provisional admission letter. They need to download the provisional admission letter and report to the counselling venue with the prescribed documents. The college will further verify the documents submitted by them.