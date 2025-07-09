CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025: Board Released Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Hall Ticket; Download Link Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams 2025. These admit cards are for students who are appearing as private candidates. You can download them from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
To download the CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025, students need to enter some important details on the official website. These details include their application number, the roll number from the previous year, along the exam year.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams 2025. The Class 10 supplementary exam will be conducted on July 15, 2025. For Class 12 students, the exams will be held on multiple days, July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, and 22, 2025.
All students must carry their CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025 and a valid photo ID proof to the exam center. Without these, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall under any circumstances.
Before going for the exam, students should carefully check all the details on their admit card. This includes their name, roll number, subject codes, and exam centre details. If they find any mistake or spelling error, they should quickly tell the CBSE officials so it can be fixed on time.
Earlier, CBSE had declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on May 13, 2025. Students who did not pass in one or more subjects were given a chance to appear in the supplementary exams.
How to Download CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025?
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “PARIKSHA SANGAM” tab.
Related Stories
Step 3: Go to the School section under "Exam Activities" and click on “Compartment LOC/ Admit Card / Attendance Sheet.”
Step 4: Enter your login details, like application number or roll number on the screen.
Note: After downloading the CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025, take a printout and keep it safe for the exam.
CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025: Prohibited Items
Students should always remember that mobile phones, smartwatches, or any other electronic devices are strictly not allowed inside the exam hall. If any student is caught using or carrying such items, CBSE will take strict action under the Unfair Means (UFM) policy. To stay safe, it's best to leave all gadgets at home on the exam day.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation