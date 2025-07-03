Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2025 Declared; Check Your Marks Here

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2025 OUT: The Chhattisgarh Board has released the CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2025 today, July 3, 2025 on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. the log in credential required to check the retotalled and revised marks is CGBSE Roll number.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 3, 2025, 19:11 IST
Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2025 has been released.
CGBSE Revaluation Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2025 today, July 3, 2025. Students can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in to check their class 10, 12 revised marks. The retotalling marks have also been released online on the portal for students who applied for it. Candidates will need to enter their CGBSE Roll number on the portal to check the result. 

CGBSE Result 2025 Overview 

Check the important details related to Chhattisgarh Board class 10, 12 Revaluation Result 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 10, 12 examination 2025 

Result name 

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2025

Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2025

Board name 

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

Academic year 

2024-25

Official website 

cgbse.nic.in

Exam dates 

Class 10: March 3 - 24, 2025

Class 12: March 1 - 28, 2025

Result date 

May 7, 2025 at 3 PM

Retotalling and revaluation result date

July 3, 2025

Only an increase of 10% marks or more will be considered by the board and the students who achieve it will receive a revised marksheet.

How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the given steps to check their Chhattisgarh Board class 10, 12 Revaluation Result 2025 on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, in the ‘Exam Result’ tab, click on ‘High School Main Exam Re-evaluation 2025’ or ’Higher Secondary Main Exam Re-evaluation 2025’ link
  3. In the login window, enter your roll number
  4. Click on ‘Submit’
  5. Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Revalution Result 2025 will appear
  6. Check your details and download for future use

