CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2025 Declared; Check Your Marks Here

CGBSE Revaluation Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2025 today, July 3, 2025. Students can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in to check their class 10, 12 revised marks. The retotalling marks have also been released online on the portal for students who applied for it. Candidates will need to enter their CGBSE Roll number on the portal to check the result.
CGBSE Result 2025 Overview
Check the important details related to Chhattisgarh Board class 10, 12 Revaluation Result 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 10, 12 examination 2025
|
Result name
|
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2025
Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2025
|
Board name
|
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)
|
Academic year
|
2024-25
|
Official website
|
cgbse.nic.in
|
Exam dates
|
Class 10: March 3 - 24, 2025
Class 12: March 1 - 28, 2025
|
Result date
|
May 7, 2025 at 3 PM
|
Retotalling and revaluation result date
|
July 3, 2025
Only an increase of 10% marks or more will be considered by the board and the students who achieve it will receive a revised marksheet.
How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the given steps to check their Chhattisgarh Board class 10, 12 Revaluation Result 2025 on the official website:
- Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in
- On the homepage, in the ‘Exam Result’ tab, click on ‘High School Main Exam Re-evaluation 2025’ or ’Higher Secondary Main Exam Re-evaluation 2025’ link
- In the login window, enter your roll number
- Click on ‘Submit’
- Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Revalution Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download for future use
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation