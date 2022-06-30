CLAT 2022 1st Merit List to be Released Today, Check CLAT 1st Seat Allotment Results at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022 1st Merit List 2022 (Today): Today, the Consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs will release the CLAT 2022 1st Merit List for the on-going law counselling process. As per the official schedule, the CLAT 2022 1st Seat Allotment Results 2022 will be released on 30th June 2022. Candidates who have cleared the CLAT 2022 entrance exam and registered for the counselling process, will be able to check their selection status online via the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check CLAT 2022 selection status online via the link provided below:

Consortium to Release 5 Merit Lists

As per the details shared by the Consortium, a total of 5 Merit Lists will be released for CLAT 2022 counselling process to manage the seat allotment process for the law aspirants. With the CLAT 2022 1st Merit List 2022 being released today, candidates will have the 2nd Allotment Results being declared on 7th July 2022. Those candidates who are allotted seats today but are not satisfied with the college or course allotted, can choose to participate in the 2nd round of counselling for better allotment later on. The complete schedule for CLAT 2022 Schedule for Release of Merit Lists is provided below:

Merit List Date of Release CLAT 2022 1st Merit List Release 30th June 2022 CLAT 2022 2nd Merit List Release 7th July 2022 CLAT 2022 3rd Merit List Release 12th July 2022 CLAT 2022 4th Merit List Release 16th July 2022 CLAT 2022 5th Merit List Release 19th July 2022

How to check CLAT 2022 Provisional Merit List online?

Like all other important announcements related to CLAT 2022, the exam authority will be releasing the CLAT 2022 Provisional Merit Lists online via the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The consortium will publish the provisional merit list for the 1st Round of Counselling on its website and candidates will be required to log onto the portal to check and access the same. To enter the CLAT 2022 candidate portal, aspirants will have to input their login credentials and click on the provisional merit list button. Thereafter, the CLAT Provisional Merit List 2022 will be displayed on the screen where candidates can check their selection status online.

