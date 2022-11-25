CLAT 2023: Admit Card Expected Soon, Check Details at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Consortium of NLUs will release the admit card for the Common law Admission test (CLAT) shortly. The CLAT exam will be conducted on December 18, 2022, for the 2023 batch. Candidates will have to check the official website of the Consortium of NLUs.

As per the reports, the hall ticket for the CLAT exam will be issued in the first week of December 2022. Aspiring candidates who wish to study Law in prominent universities will be informed about the CLAT admit card on the online portal of the Consortium of NLUs.

How to Download CLAT Admit Card 2023:

CLAT 2023 Admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by students to the exam centre. To download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps given below to download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card.

Step 1 - Go to the main webpage

Step 2 - Click on the link - CLAT Admit Card 2023

Step 3 - Enter your application number and password

Step 4 - CLAT 2023 hall ticket will appear on the page

Step 5 - Download the admit card and keep it for future reference

About CLAT Exam 2023:

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for the 2023 year admissions is scheduled for December 18, 2022, in around 30 centers all over the country. The exam is an offline-based exam conducted in pen-paper mode. The CLAT UG question paper has 150 MCQ in total whereas there are 120 objective-type questions in the CLAT PG question paper.

National level Law entrance Exam consists of five sections- English language, logical reasoning, current affairs, maths, general knowledge, and legal aptitude. The duration of the CLAT exam will be of 2 hours.

The admit card for the CLAT exam will include details of the examination center allotted, the candidate’s roll number, subject code, and the exam reporting time. Candidates applying for the exam will have to check the main website for further details about the exam.

