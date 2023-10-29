CLAT 2024 Fourth Sample Paper Out Tomorrow, Get Steps To Download Here

CLAT 2024 Sample Paper: The Consortium of NLUs will release the 4th set of Common Law Admission Test sample papers tomorrow: October 30, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have already registered and paid the registration fee can check and download the official CLAT sample paper by logging through the login portal at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who are yet to fill out the CLAT application form 2024 can register themselves before November 3, 2023. As per the given details, the examination authority will release the sample questions for CLAT 2024 PG and UG courses at 5 pm tomorrow: October 30, 2023. They are advised to keep practising the question papers for the actual test so that they can get an understanding of the questions.

Check the CLAT 2024’s official post below

Register Now for #CLAT 2024!



Complete your registration to access the 4th set of Sample Questions for PG & UG #CLAT2024 releasing on Oct 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM.



Candidates can practice for the actual test and gain an understanding of the questions. https://t.co/SQgNj6jFxI pic.twitter.com/erGw0prfbx — Consortium of NLUs (CLAT) (@ConsortiumNLUs) October 28, 2023

How to download the CLAT sample paper 2024 online?

Once released, candidates can check and download the sample question papers for the CLAT 2024 exam online. They can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the sample papers.

Step 1: Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on CLAT 2024

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as email ID and password

Step 5: Submit the details and download the CLAT 2024 sample papers for future use

