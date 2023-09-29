CLAT 2024 Reservation Criteria Revised: Check Seats in NLUs, NLSIU Here

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities has introduced a new addition to the reservation category for NLUs. According to the official notification, National Law University, Tripura, has been included in the domicile reservation category. The official notice states, "For the UG and PG programmes, a ‘Domicile Reservation’ category has been added. Candidates domiciled in the state of Tripura are eligible for consideration in this reservation category. Eligible candidates may update their details on the CLAT Portal."

Candidates must note that the consortium has also released instructions to update the reservation category for candidates who have chosen NLU Tripura. They are also advised to check the NLUT, Agartala updated information brochure on its official website.

CLAT Reservation Criteria 2024

The reservation policy of NLUs is as mentioned below.

NLUs Seats in 5-year LLB programmes Total CLAT seats All India seats Domicile National Law School of India University, Bangalore 240 180 60 National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad 132 99 33 The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata 132 91 41 National Law Institute University, Bhopal 120 60 60 National Law University, Jodhpur 104 104 0 Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar 172 129 43 Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala 180 175 5 Chanakya National Law University Patna 138 69 69 National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi 120 61 59 National Law University Odisha, Cuttack 180 135 45 National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi 120 60 60 National Law University & Judicial Academy, Assam 60 31 29 Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) Visakhapatnam 138 54 84 The Tamil Nadu National Law School, Tiruchirapalli 120 60 60 Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai 150 55 95 Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur 240 92 148 Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad 60 23 37 Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla 180 108 72 Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur 120 60 60 Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University Sonipat, Haryana 120 90 30 Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur 180 85 95 National Law University, Tirupura (Admissions on Hold for academic year 2023) 120 - - GNLU Silvassa Campus (w.e.f. 2023) 66 50 16

How to update the reservation category in CLAT Application Form 2024?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is scheduled for December 3, 2023. Candidates are required to submit their CLAT 2024 application form through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in by November 3, 2023. They can go through the steps to update the reservation category by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Login to the CLAT candidate account

Step 3: Click on the edit application button

Step 4: Go to the reservation tab under NLUT, Agartala

Step 5: Under, National Law University Tripura (NLUT), Agartala, for the question, Are you a domicile of Tripura?, answer Yes and select the Reservation Category you want to claim from the given drop-down menu

Step 6: Select the reservation category you want to claim from the given drop-down menu

Step 7: Click the submit button to save your change

