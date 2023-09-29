  1. Home
CLAT 2024 Reservation Criteria Revised: Check Seats in NLUs, NLSIU Here

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities revised the reservation criteria by announcing one more NLU. As per the official notification, National Law University, Tripura has been added to the domicile reservation category. Check official notice here

Updated: Sep 29, 2023 19:06 IST
CLAT 2024 Reservation Criteria Revised
CLAT 2024 Reservation Criteria Revised

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities has introduced a new addition to the reservation category for NLUs. According to the official notification, National Law University, Tripura, has been included in the domicile reservation category. The official notice states, "For the UG and PG programmes, a ‘Domicile Reservation’ category has been added. Candidates domiciled in the state of Tripura are eligible for consideration in this reservation category. Eligible candidates may update their details on the CLAT Portal."

Candidates must note that the consortium has also released instructions to update the reservation category for candidates who have chosen NLU Tripura. They are also advised to check the NLUT, Agartala updated information brochure on its official website.

Change in Reservation Categories - NLUT, Agartala

CLAT Reservation Criteria 2024 

The reservation policy of NLUs is as mentioned below. 

NLUs

Seats in 5-year LLB programmes

 

Total CLAT seats

All India seats

Domicile

National Law School of India University, Bangalore

240

180

60

National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad

132

99

33

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

132

91

41

National Law Institute University, Bhopal

120

60

60

National Law University, Jodhpur

104

104

0

Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

172

129

43

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

180

175

5

Chanakya National Law University Patna

138

69

69

National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi

120

61

59

National Law University Odisha, Cuttack

180

135

45

National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi

120

60

60

National Law University & Judicial Academy, Assam

60

31

29

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) Visakhapatnam

138

54

84

The Tamil Nadu National Law School, Tiruchirapalli

120

60

60

Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai

150

55

95

Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur

240

92

148

Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad

60

23

37

Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla

180

108

72

Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur

120

60

60

Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University Sonipat, Haryana

120

90

30

Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur

180

85

95

National Law University, Tirupura (Admissions on Hold for academic year 2023)

120

-

-

GNLU Silvassa Campus (w.e.f. 2023)

66

50

16

How to update the reservation category in CLAT Application Form 2024?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is scheduled for December 3, 2023. Candidates are required to submit their CLAT 2024 application form through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in by November 3, 2023. They can go through the steps to update the reservation category by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Login to the CLAT candidate account

Step 3: Click on the edit application button

Step 4: Go to the reservation tab under NLUT, Agartala

Step 5: Under, National Law University Tripura (NLUT), Agartala, for the question, Are you a domicile of Tripura?, answer Yes and select the Reservation Category you want to claim from the given drop-down menu

Step 6: Select the reservation category you want to claim from the given drop-down menu

Step 7: Click the submit button to save your change 

