CLAT 2024 Reservation Criteria Revised: Check Seats in NLUs, NLSIU Here

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities has introduced a new addition to the reservation category for NLUs. According to the official notification, National Law University, Tripura, has been included in the domicile reservation category. The official notice states, "For the UG and PG programmes, a ‘Domicile Reservation’ category has been added. Candidates domiciled in the state of Tripura are eligible for consideration in this reservation category. Eligible candidates may update their details on the CLAT Portal."
Candidates must note that the consortium has also released instructions to update the reservation category for candidates who have chosen NLU Tripura. They are also advised to check the NLUT, Agartala updated information brochure on its official website.
Change in Reservation Categories - NLUT, Agartala
CLAT Reservation Criteria 2024
The reservation policy of NLUs is as mentioned below.
|
NLUs
|
Seats in 5-year LLB programmes
|
|
Total CLAT seats
|
All India seats
|
Domicile
|
National Law School of India University, Bangalore
|
240
|
180
|
60
|
National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad
|
132
|
99
|
33
|
The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
|
132
|
91
|
41
|
National Law Institute University, Bhopal
|
120
|
60
|
60
|
National Law University, Jodhpur
|
104
|
104
|
0
|
Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
|
172
|
129
|
43
|
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
|
180
|
175
|
5
|
Chanakya National Law University Patna
|
138
|
69
|
69
|
National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi
|
120
|
61
|
59
|
National Law University Odisha, Cuttack
|
180
|
135
|
45
|
National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi
|
120
|
60
|
60
|
National Law University & Judicial Academy, Assam
|
60
|
31
|
29
|
Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) Visakhapatnam
|
138
|
54
|
84
|
The Tamil Nadu National Law School, Tiruchirapalli
|
120
|
60
|
60
|
Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai
|
150
|
55
|
95
|
Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur
|
240
|
92
|
148
|
Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad
|
60
|
23
|
37
|
Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla
|
180
|
108
|
72
|
Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur
|
120
|
60
|
60
|
Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University Sonipat, Haryana
|
120
|
90
|
30
|
Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur
|
180
|
85
|
95
|
National Law University, Tirupura (Admissions on Hold for academic year 2023)
|
120
|
-
|
-
|
GNLU Silvassa Campus (w.e.f. 2023)
|
66
|
50
|
16
How to update the reservation category in CLAT Application Form 2024?
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is scheduled for December 3, 2023. Candidates are required to submit their CLAT 2024 application form through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in by November 3, 2023. They can go through the steps to update the reservation category by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Step 2: Login to the CLAT candidate account
Step 3: Click on the edit application button
Step 4: Go to the reservation tab under NLUT, Agartala
Step 5: Under, National Law University Tripura (NLUT), Agartala, for the question, Are you a domicile of Tripura?, answer Yes and select the Reservation Category you want to claim from the given drop-down menu
Step 6: Select the reservation category you want to claim from the given drop-down menu
Step 7: Click the submit button to save your change
