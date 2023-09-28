DU LLB 2023 Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

DU LLB Registration 2023: Delhi University has started the LLB admission registration process for BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes. The admissions will be conducted based on the scores of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 exams. Candidates interested in registering for the CLAT 2024 exams can visit the official website of Delhi University to complete the registration process.

Candidates are advised to first read through the eligibility criteria carefully before filling out the registrations. To register for the DU LLB programme students are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the new registration link. Following the registration process students can fill out the applications and the choices for allotment.

DU LLB registration and application link is available on the official website - law.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the DU LLB registrations through the link given here.

DU LLB Registration - Click Here

DU LLB 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Delhi University has issued the eligibility criteria for the LLB admissions. Candidates applying for the LLB admissions can check the eligibility criteria below.

Candidate must have passed Class XII (10+2 system) or its equivalent from a single recognized board.

Candidates must score a minimum of 45% or more marks in aggregate for UR/ EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 40% marks or more in aggregate for SC/ ST/ PwBD category.

For applying to B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Programs of UoD, candidates must have appeared in CLAT-2023.

Candidates who have appeared at the Class 12 examination in the year 2023 and have been placed in the compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2023-24.

DU LLB Admission 2023 Registration

Delhi University has started the registration process for the LLB programmes. Eligible students can follow the steps given here to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University Law admission website

Step 2: Click on the new registration

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit

Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill out the application

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and click on submit

Also Read: MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Merit List Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here